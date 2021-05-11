Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size to surge at 16% CAGR and Hit 13.74 Billion by 2027

Analytical Research Cognizance adds 2018-2027 Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) market report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more.

Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) market is expected to grow from $3.09 billion in 2017 to reach $13.74 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 16.0%. Factors such as growing investment from broadband services, increasing demand for IOT solutions and rising government focus on cable digitalization are fueling the market growth. However, huge investments and bandwidth sharing problems are hampering the market growth.

By Docsis Standards, data over cable service interface specification (DOCSIS) 3.1 segment acquired considerable growth due to the increase in the demand for high-speed internet and OTT services such as internet TV, video on demand, music, and communications. It is a game changer for cable networks. Its technical innovations allow cable network operators to maximize both the downstream and upstream throughput in their networks without making television and Internet services to homes cable modems.

North America is estimated to have a considerable growth in the market during the forecast period. The growth is due to rising requirement for OTT services and high-speed internet is estimated to drive the market in this region. Moreover, APAC has significant growth in the market owing to increase in ecommerce and e-governance activities, growing government funding to support telecommunications industry in this region.

Some of the key players in global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) market are:

Cisco, Nokia, Arris, Huawei, C9 Networks, Harmonic, Casa Systems, Versa Technology, Chongqing Jinghong, Juniper, Broadcom, Sumavision Technologies, Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Teleste and Vecima Networks

Applications Covered:

Consumer

Business

Docsis Standards Covered:

Docsis 3.1 System Standard

Docsis 3.0 and Below System Standard

Types Covered:

Converged Cable Access Platform

Cable Modem Termination System

Regions Covered:

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan , China , India , Australia , New Zealand, South Korea , Rest of Asia Pacific , South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

