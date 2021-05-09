Wearable Injectors Market To Touch The Value Of About USD 14,532 Million By 2027

Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Wearable Injectors Market By Type (On-Body Injectors and Off-Body Injectors), By Therapeutic Application (Immuno-Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Diabetes), and By End-User (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, and Clinics): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”.

According to the report, the global wearable injectors market was valued at approximately USD 5,635 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 14,532 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 11.2 % between 2019 and 2027.

Wearable injectors are the devices that can be worn on the body in the form of a patch or the complete equipment for timely medicine inoculation. There are various kinds of medical condition in which timely injection of drugs are necessary for the normal functioning of the body when the person is affected from diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, heart disorders, and cancer. These products help the patient suffering from chronic diseases live a normal life. These devices can also be connected to the body in the form of a tube via a tiny discreet instrument. Moreover, wearable injectors also have wireless connectivity and its operations or functionalities can be regulated through software.

Rise in the occurrence of chronic ailments to drive the market expansion

The tremendous rise in the occurrence of chronic ailments like heart diseases, diabetes, and cancer will offer lucrative growth avenues for the market over the forecast timeline. According to the report of International Diabetes Federation, about 425 million persons were found be have been suffering from diabetes in 2017 and the figures are slated to hit nearly 629 million by 2045. Moreover, diabetic conditions need drug inoculation on time for maintaining normal body functioning. This will elevate the growth of the wearable injectors industry over the forecast timeline.

Furthermore, the launching of new technologies for maintaining the balance between disease management and lifestyles will further elevate the business growth during the forecast timeline. Moreover, technology has minimized the device size and made it user-friendly, thereby further accelerating the growth rate of the market over the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, growing acceptance of alternate modes of drug delivery will inhibit the scope of the market during the forecast timeframe.

On-body injectors to dominate the type segment by 2027

The users easily wear these devices and are handled by wireless connection & software. Moreover, technological breakthroughs have reduced the equipment size, thereby further steering the segmental growth over the forecast timeline.

Immuno-oncology segment to contribute majorly towards the overall market share by 2027

The growth of the segment during the forecast period is due to the high occurrence of cancer across the globe.

North America to lead the regional market growth during the period from 2019 to 2027

The growth of the market in North America is due to the presence of strong healthcare infrastructure along with growing incidences of chronic ailments. In addition to this, an increase in the research activities for biologics and the development of new injector design are a few of the major factors that are likely to steer the growth of the industry during the period from 2019 to 2027.

Furthermore, a rise in the acceptance of wearable injectors, favorable compensation policies, and bulge in healthcare spending are some of the aspects that will steer the regional market surge over the forecast timeline.

Some of the key players in the market include Amgen, Becton, Dickinson and Company, United Therapeutics Corporation, Steadymed Therapeutics, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Valeritas, Inc., Insulet Corporation, Ypsomed, Enable Injections, and Sensile Medical among others.

This report segments the Wearable Injectors market as follows:

Global Wearable Injectors Market: By Type Segment Analysis

On-Body Injectors

Off-Body Injectors

Global Wearable Injectors Market: By Therapeutic Application Segment Analysis

Immuno-Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Global Wearable Injectors Market: By End-User Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Clinics

Global Wearable Injectors Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

