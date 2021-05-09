Key Players in the Europe Biodegradable Plastic Market Including: API SpA, BASF S.E., FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Biome Bioplastics, Novamont S.p.A.

The Europe biodegradable plastic market is accounted to US$ 980.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,286.9 Mn by 2027. The Europe biodegradable plastic market is segmented on the basis of type as – PHA, PLA, starch blends, biodegradable polyesters and others. The starch blend Europe biodegradable plastic market is estimated to hold a dominant share in the market. The starch blend polymers bio-blends are the biodegradable polymeric materials which are composed of cellulosic-based biomaterials which can be degraded by microorganisms and enzymes. The blending of starch and polyolefin gives a single material with the biodegradation properties of starch with the thermal, mechanical and barrier properties of polyolefin. The common starches that are used are rice starch, sago and tapioca starch, whereas the polyolefin used are polypropylene and polyethylene. The low permeability of starch films has made it an element of choice for the food packaging application. In the granular state, starch blends are used as a component in synthetic polymer blends and as a filling agent for polyolefin. The starches can be modified by means of grafting with vinyl monomers such as methyl acrylate.

The Europe biodegradable plastic market is segmented on the basis of end user as: packaging and bags, agriculture and horticulture, consumer goods, textile and others. The packaging and bags segment accounts the largest share in the Europe biodegradable plastic market, while the other end-users segment also contributes a significant share in the market. The biodegradable plastics have found a profound place in the packaging and bags sector considering the growing demand for biodegradable plastic from the packaging sector due to its properties like being stronger and convenient to use as compared to the traditional plastics. Rigid packaging is implemented by manufacturers of cosmetic goods, as well as beverage bottles, among others. Materials including bio-PE, PLA, or bio-PET, are commonly used in rigid biodegradable plastic packaging.

Clean up efforts taken up by European governments is one of the key drivers for the growth of Europe biodegradable plastic market. The supportive government policies for biodegradable plastics worldwide have further propelled the use of these plastics. Bans on conventional plastics in several countries, technological and legislative support, and commercial environment are a few of the factors that further boost the market growth. For instance, in March 2019, the European parliament voted to ban single-use plastic straws, stirrers, plastic cutlery and cotton buds as a part of sweeping law against plastic waste that eventually pollutes the oceans and despoils beaches. It has been stated that the UK would have to implement the same rules if it took part in and extends the Brexit transition period due to the delays in finding new arrangements with the European Union.

1. API SpA

2. BASF S.E.

3. FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

4. Biome Bioplastics

5. Novamont S.p.A.

6. Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd.

7. NatureWorks LLC.

8. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

9. Plantic Technologies Limited

10. Total Corbion PLA

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Europe Biodegradable Plastic market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2024 for overall Europe Biodegradable Plastic market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World, which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for regions.

Also, key Europe Biodegradable Plastic market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald