Health Insurance Market To Garner Revenue Worth USD 2,189.68 Billion By 2027

Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Health Insurance Market By Provider (Private and Public), By Provider Network (Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs), Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs), Point of Service (POS), and Exclusive Provider Organizations (EPOs)), By Product (Disease Insurance, Income Protection Insurance, and Medical Insurance), and By Demographics (Minor, Senior Citizen, and Adult): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”.

According to the report, the global health insurance market was valued at approximately USD 1,108.31 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 2,189.68 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of around 7.9 % between 2019 and 2027.

Health insurance is a kind of insurance policy that offers compensation for medical treatment expenditure. Health insurance compensates for surgical as well as medical spending which can arise as a result of injury or illness and results in hospitalization for the patient or the subject. Moreover, health insurance eliminates extra or external spending on healthcare services along with ensuring coverage for financial risks of the healthcare policy insurer.

Health insurance covers the claims pertaining to mental health services, pediatric services, rehabilitative services & devices, hospitalization, chronic disease management, preventive & wellness services, ambulatory patient services laboratory services, prescription medicines, emergency services, maternity and newborn care, products used for treating disorders, and oral care services.

Favorable government policies promoting insurance to drive the market trends

The growth of the market is predicted to be due to the prominent role played by various governments in determining the healthcare policies along with the enforcement of acts like the Affordable Care Act by the U.S. government in 2014 covering a major chunk of the U.S. population in health insurance. Governments like the U.S. government are offering premium subsidizations to lower as well as middle-income individuals.

Furthermore, the rise in the GDP of developed nations as well as emerging economies will further steer the growth of the market over the forecast timeline. For instance, countries like Germany, Mexico, and China, as well as the U.S., have an integrated health insurance model that offers them flexibility in carrying out administrative duties pertaining to healthcare. Apart from this, it also assists the government of these countries to allocate high funds for healthcare & healthcare infrastructure including clinics and hospitals. In fact, these countries are contributing majorly towards the overall health insurance market share. Nonetheless, lack of affordability in lower & middle-income nations including the inability to handle the healthcare quality issues & test as well as monitor data pertaining to healthcare will inhibit the market expansion over the forecast timeline.

Private health insurance to dominate the provider segment by 2027

The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline is due to the benefits offered by private health insurance including the option to select your own doctor and availability of more healthcare plans in private health insurance.

Disease insurance segment to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period

The disease insurance segment is set to record the highest growth rate of over 8% during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is due to a rise in the occurrence of chronic ailments across the globe.

The Asia Pacific to lead the overall market growth over the forecast period

The growth of the regional market is attributed to government support for health insurance activities along with a huge number of new firms entering the health insurance business in the Asia Pacific region.

Some of the key players in the market include Cigna, Munich Re Group, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Aetna Inc, Aviva, AIA Group Limited, Express Scripts Holding Company, UnitedHealth Group, JAPAN POST HOLDING CO., Allianz, Anthem, Inc., Prudential Financial, Inc., Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company Ltd., ASSICURAFACTS AND FACTORS GENERALI S.P.A., AXA, China Life Insurance (Group) Company, International Medical Group Inc., LTD., and Zurich among others.

This report segments the health insurance market as follows:

Global Health Insurance Market: By Provider Segment Analysis

Private

Public

Global Health Insurance Market: By Provider Network Segment Analysis

Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs)

Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs)

Point of Service (POS)

Exclusive Provider Organizations (EPOs)

Global Health Insurance Market: By Product Segment Analysis

Disease Insurance

Income Protection Insurance

Medical Insurance

Global Health Insurance Market: By Demographics Segment Analysis

Minor

Senior Citizen

Adult

Global Health Insurance Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

