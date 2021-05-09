Global 3D Medical Imaging Market Trends, Drivers, Growth, Opportunities Report 2022 Forecast

The Business Research Company’s 3D Medical Imaging Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global 3d medical imaging market was valued at about $11.35 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $14.93 billion at a CAGR of 7.1% through 2022.

The 3D medical imaging market consists of sales of 3D Ultrasound, X-Ray, CT scan, MRI, Hybrid Imaging equipment and related services. 3D medical imaging is used to create three dimensions’ visual representation of interior body parts for medical analysis with the help of computer-aided design (CAD) or a Magnetic Resonance Image (MRI).

Major players in the 3D medical imaging market are GE Healthcare, Royal Philips, Siemens AG, The Esaote Group and Intrasense SA.

Increasing cases of injuries such as sports-related injuries contribute to the growth of the 3D medical imaging market. The increase in sports-related injuries is due to increasing participation of individuals in organized and unorganized sports activities. Moreover, the training of athletes with high strength and high load also results in more and more serious injuries. Sports injuries are mainly characterized by soft tissue injury. The use of 3D medical imaging devices such as ultrasound diagnosis, X-ray radiography, MRI imaging provides an accurate and objective basis for the diagnosis.

3D medical imaging device manufacturers are increasingly investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve the diagnosis by giving accurate, hard-number measurements. AI provides efficiency in medical imaging, particularly when it comes to detecting organs or anomalies. For instance, by combining image visualization and AI, cardiologists can measure ejection fraction with high precision and in a much shorter period of time. Ejection fraction is a measurement of the percentage of blood leaving the heart each time when it contracts. According to a report by Signify Research, in January 2019, capital investments in startup companies developing 3D medical imaging AI solutions reached almost $580 million in 2018 from $270 million in 2017.

