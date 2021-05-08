Wireless Connectivity Market 2020: Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

The wireless connectivity market is highly diversified and competitive with market players including top-tier and mid-tier companies as well as start-up firms. With the rate of proliferation of smart sensors, the increasing adoption of IoT-enabled devices, and mainstreaming of many smart applications, the wireless connectivity is expected to become the most important need across application such as consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, Industrial and healthcare, among Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS).

The global Wireless Connectivity market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Wireless Connectivity by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Smart

ZigBee

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Other Technologies

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Broadcom

Murata

Qualcomm Atheros

Mediatek Inc.

Intel Corporation

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Texas Instruments Inc.

Atmel Corporation

Stmicroelectronics N.V.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Marvell

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Consumer Electronics

Wearable Devices/Smart Appliances

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Wireless Connectivity Industry

Figure Wireless Connectivity Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Wireless Connectivity

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Wireless Connectivity

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Wireless Connectivity

Table Global Wireless Connectivity Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Wireless Connectivity Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Wi-Fi

Table Major Company List of Wi-Fi

3.1.2 Bluetooth

Table Major Company List of Bluetooth

3.1.3 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Smart

Table Major Company List of Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Smart

3.1.4 ZigBee

Table Major Company List of ZigBee

3.1.5 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

Table Major Company List of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

3.1.6 Near Field Communication (NFC)

Table Major Company List of Near Field Communication (NFC)

3.1.7 Other Technologies

Table Major Company List of Other Technologies

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Wireless Connectivity Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Wireless Connectivity Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Wireless Connectivity Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Wireless Connectivity Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Wireless Connectivity Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Wireless Connectivity Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Broadcom (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Broadcom Profile

Table Broadcom Overview List

4.1.2 Broadcom Products & Services

4.1.3 Broadcom Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Broadcom (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Murata (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Murata Profile

Table Murata Overview List

4.2.2 Murata Products & Services

4.2.3 Murata Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Murata (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Qualcomm Atheros (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Qualcomm Atheros Profile

Table Qualcomm Atheros Overview List

4.3.2 Qualcomm Atheros Products & Services

4.3.3 Qualcomm Atheros Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Qualcomm Atheros (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Mediatek Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Mediatek Inc. Profile

Table Mediatek Inc. Overview List

4.4.2 Mediatek Inc. Products & Services

4.4.3 Mediatek Inc. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Mediatek Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Intel Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Intel Corporation Profile

Table Intel Corporation Overview List

4.5.2 Intel Corporation Products & Services

4.5.3 Intel Corporation Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Intel Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Profile

Table Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Overview List

4.6.2 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Products & Services

4.6.3 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Texas Instruments Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Texas Instruments Inc. Profile

Table Texas Instruments Inc. Overview List

4.7.2 Texas Instruments Inc. Products & Services

4.7.3 Texas Instruments Inc. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Texas Instruments Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Atmel Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Atmel Corporation Profile

Table Atmel Corporation Overview List

4.8.2 Atmel Corporation Products & Services

4.8.3 Atmel Corporation Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Atmel Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Stmicroelectronics N.V. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Stmicroelectronics N.V. Profile

Table Stmicroelectronics N.V. Overview List

4.9.2 Stmicroelectronics N.V. Products & Services

4.9.3 Stmicroelectronics N.V. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Stmicroelectronics N.V. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Profile

Table NXP Semiconductors N.V. Overview List

4.10.2 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Products & Services

4.10.3 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Marvell (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Marvell Profile

Table Marvell Overview List

4.11.2 Marvell Products & Services

4.11.3 Marvell Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Marvell (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Wireless Connectivity Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Wireless Connectivity Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Wireless Connectivity Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Wireless Connectivity Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Wireless Connectivity Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Wireless Connectivity Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Wireless Connectivity Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Wireless Connectivity Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Wireless Connectivity MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Wireless Connectivity Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Wireless Connectivity Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Consumer Electronics

Figure Wireless Connectivity Demand in Consumer Electronics, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Wireless Connectivity Demand in Consumer Electronics, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Wearable Devices/Smart Appliances

Figure Wireless Connectivity Demand in Wearable Devices/Smart Appliances, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Wireless Connectivity Demand in Wearable Devices/Smart Appliances, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Healthcare

Figure Wireless Connectivity Demand in Healthcare, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Wireless Connectivity Demand in Healthcare, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Automotive & Transportation

Figure Wireless Connectivity Demand in Automotive & Transportation, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Wireless Connectivity Demand in Automotive & Transportation, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.5 Demand in Others

Figure Wireless Connectivity Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Wireless Connectivity Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Wireless Connectivity Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Wireless Connectivity Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Wireless Connectivity Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Wireless Connectivity Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Wireless Connectivity Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Wireless Connectivity Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Wireless Connectivity Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Wireless Connectivity Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Wireless Connectivity Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Wireless Connectivity Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Wireless Connectivity Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Wireless Connectivity Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Wireless Connectivity Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Wireless Connectivity Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Wireless Connectivity Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Wireless Connectivity Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Wireless Connectivity Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Wireless Connectivity Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Wireless Connectivity Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Wireless Connectivity Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Wireless Connectivity Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Wireless Connectivity Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Wireless Connectivity Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Wireless Connectivity Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Wireless Connectivity Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Wireless Connectivity Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Wireless Connectivity Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Wireless Connectivity Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Wireless Connectivity Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Wireless Connectivity Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Wireless Connectivity Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Wireless Connectivity Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Wireless Connectivity Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Wireless Connectivity Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

