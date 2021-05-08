Global In-Building Wireless Market 2020 – Key Insights

An in-building cellular enhancement system, commonly implemented in conjunction with a distributed antenna system (DAS), is a telecommunications solution which is used to extend and distribute the cellular signal of a given mobile network operator (hereafter abbreviated as an MNO) within a building.

The global In-Building Wireless market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of In-Building Wireless by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

DAS

Small Cell

5G

VoWifi

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Corning Incorporated

CommScope

AT&T

Ericsson

Cobham

TE Connectivity

Alcatel-Lucent

Huawei

Anixter

Infinite Electronics Inc

JMA Wireless

Oberon Inc

Dali Wireless

Betacom Incorporated

Lord & Company Technologies

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Commercials

Government

Hospitals

Industrial

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 In-Building Wireless Industry

Figure In-Building Wireless Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of In-Building Wireless

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of In-Building Wireless

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of In-Building Wireless

Table Global In-Building Wireless Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 In-Building Wireless Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 DAS

Table Major Company List of DAS

3.1.2 Small Cell

Table Major Company List of Small Cell

3.1.3 5G

Table Major Company List of 5G

3.1.4 VoWifi

Table Major Company List of VoWifi

3.2 Market Size

Table Global In-Building Wireless Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global In-Building Wireless Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global In-Building Wireless Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global In-Building Wireless Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global In-Building Wireless Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global In-Building Wireless Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Corning Incorporated (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Corning Incorporated Profile

Table Corning Incorporated Overview List

4.1.2 Corning Incorporated Products & Services

4.1.3 Corning Incorporated Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Corning Incorporated (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 CommScope (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 CommScope Profile

Table CommScope Overview List

4.2.2 CommScope Products & Services

4.2.3 CommScope Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of CommScope (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 AT&T (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 AT&T Profile

Table AT&T Overview List

4.3.2 AT&T Products & Services

4.3.3 AT&T Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of AT&T (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Ericsson (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Ericsson Profile

Table Ericsson Overview List

4.4.2 Ericsson Products & Services

4.4.3 Ericsson Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Ericsson (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Cobham (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Cobham Profile

Table Cobham Overview List

4.5.2 Cobham Products & Services

4.5.3 Cobham Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Cobham (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 TE Connectivity (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 TE Connectivity Profile

Table TE Connectivity Overview List

4.6.2 TE Connectivity Products & Services

4.6.3 TE Connectivity Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of TE Connectivity (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Alcatel-Lucent (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Alcatel-Lucent Profile

Table Alcatel-Lucent Overview List

4.7.2 Alcatel-Lucent Products & Services

4.7.3 Alcatel-Lucent Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Alcatel-Lucent (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Huawei (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Huawei Profile

Table Huawei Overview List

4.8.2 Huawei Products & Services

4.8.3 Huawei Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Huawei (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Anixter (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Anixter Profile

Table Anixter Overview List

4.9.2 Anixter Products & Services

4.9.3 Anixter Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Anixter (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Infinite Electronics Inc (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Infinite Electronics Inc Profile

Table Infinite Electronics Inc Overview List

4.10.2 Infinite Electronics Inc Products & Services

4.10.3 Infinite Electronics Inc Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Infinite Electronics Inc (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 JMA Wireless (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 JMA Wireless Profile

Table JMA Wireless Overview List

4.11.2 JMA Wireless Products & Services

4.11.3 JMA Wireless Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of JMA Wireless (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Oberon Inc (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Oberon Inc Profile

Table Oberon Inc Overview List

4.12.2 Oberon Inc Products & Services

4.12.3 Oberon Inc Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Oberon Inc (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Dali Wireless (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Dali Wireless Profile

Table Dali Wireless Overview List

4.13.2 Dali Wireless Products & Services

4.13.3 Dali Wireless Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Dali Wireless (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Betacom Incorporated (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Betacom Incorporated Profile

Table Betacom Incorporated Overview List

4.14.2 Betacom Incorporated Products & Services

4.14.3 Betacom Incorporated Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Betacom Incorporated (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Lord & Company Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Lord & Company Technologies Profile

Table Lord & Company Technologies Overview List

4.15.2 Lord & Company Technologies Products & Services

4.15.3 Lord & Company Technologies Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Lord & Company Technologies (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global In-Building Wireless Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global In-Building Wireless Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global In-Building Wireless Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global In-Building Wireless Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global In-Building Wireless Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global In-Building Wireless Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America In-Building Wireless Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe In-Building Wireless Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific In-Building Wireless MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America In-Building Wireless Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa In-Building Wireless Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Commercials

Figure In-Building Wireless Demand in Commercials, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure In-Building Wireless Demand in Commercials, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Government

Figure In-Building Wireless Demand in Government, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure In-Building Wireless Demand in Government, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Hospitals

Figure In-Building Wireless Demand in Hospitals, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure In-Building Wireless Demand in Hospitals, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Industrial

Figure In-Building Wireless Demand in Industrial, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure In-Building Wireless Demand in Industrial, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.5 Demand in Others

Figure In-Building Wireless Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure In-Building Wireless Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table In-Building Wireless Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure In-Building Wireless Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure In-Building Wireless Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table In-Building Wireless Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table In-Building Wireless Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table In-Building Wireless Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table In-Building Wireless Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table In-Building Wireless Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global In-Building Wireless Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global In-Building Wireless Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global In-Building Wireless Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global In-Building Wireless Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America In-Building Wireless Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America In-Building Wireless Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America In-Building Wireless Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America In-Building Wireless Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe In-Building Wireless Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe In-Building Wireless Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe In-Building Wireless Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe In-Building Wireless Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific In-Building Wireless Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific In-Building Wireless Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific In-Building Wireless Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific In-Building Wireless Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America In-Building Wireless Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America In-Building Wireless Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America In-Building Wireless Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America In-Building Wireless Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa In-Building Wireless Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa In-Building Wireless Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa In-Building Wireless Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa In-Building Wireless Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table In-Building Wireless Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table In-Building Wireless Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

