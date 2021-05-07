Microbiome Therapeutics Market Worldwide Opportunities And Industry Overview 2020-2022

The Business Research Company’s Microbiome Therapeutics Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global microbiome therapeutics market was valued at about $0.31 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $1.28 billion at a CAGR of 42.5% through 2022. The microbiome therapeutics market in the same region is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The microbiome therapeutics market consists of sales of microbiome therapeutics and related services which are used to treat and prevent various diseases such as Type 2 diabetes, Obesity, C. difficile infection and primary hyperoxyurea. The microbiome comprises of the genetic material within a microbiota which is an entire collection of microorganisms found in and on all multicellular organisms.

Companies are using phage therapy as their core technology due to its effectiveness in killing disease-causing bacteria in the human body. Phage therapy uses micro-organisms called bacteriophages to kill disease-causing bacteria by making their genetic material inactive, thus killing them.

The acquisition helps Ferring to use the facilities of Rebiotix to develop a commercial human microbiome drug and attain first mover advantage by getting the drug approved for market release. Rebiotix, a company specializing in microbiome therapeutics, was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in the USA.

The microbiome therapeutics market is segmented into

Probiotics Prebiotics Symbiotics Other Products

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the microbiome therapeutics market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the microbiome therapeutics market are Seres Therapeutics, Enterome Bioscience, Rebiotix, MicroBiome Therapeutics and Ritter Pharmaceuticals.

