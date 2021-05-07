Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market : Worldwide Demand, Specification, Growth Drivers, Industry Analysis Forecast 2018 to 2028

The Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The business intelligence study of the Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market: Rising Adoption in Petrochemical Industry to Pave Lucrative Growth Avenues

Abundant employment of magnesium nitrate hexahydrate as a stabilizer in the petrochemical manufacturing, in light of its preservative effect, is likely to pave remunerative growth avenues for the magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market. The petrochemical industry plays a vital role in a nation’s economic development, facilitating supply of fundamental & imperative raw materials to a wide range of industries. Steady growth in the petrochemical industry worldwide, particularly in emerging countries of Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), such as China, will continue to fuel adoption of the magnesium nitrate hexahydrate in the upcoming years.

Favorable thermal properties of magnesium nitrate hexahydrate has led its adoption as a phase change material (PCM), as this quality chemical imparts high heat during fusion. The heat released can further be leveraged as a lucrative source of energy in various industrial sectors. Growth of the magnesium nitrate hexahydrate is likely to be underpinned by use of the chemical as a phase change material in the use of urban waste heat, which emanates from co-generation systems. Additionally, benefits of this chemical in the formulation of biocidal products, plant protection products, processing aids, and fertilizers will further drive expansion of the magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market.

Magnesium Nitrate Hexahydrate Market: Growth Driven by High Demand for Nitrogen Fertilizers

Manufacturing of nitrogen fertilizers involves use of magnesium nitrate hexahydrate, as the compound is a rich source of nitrogen. Growing requirement for nitrogen fertilizers in tandem with the steadily growing agricultural sector will continue to fuel growth of the magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market. The Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) states that demand for nitrogen fertilizers across the globe has remained significant in recent years, with sales estimated to close in on 119,418,000 tons by 2018-end. Given such robust sales of nitrogen fertilizers, growth of the magnesium nitrate hexahydrate market will continue to surge in the foreseeable future.

Significant benefits of magnesium in the fixation of nitrogen, and controls nutrient uptake in plants, has further translated into robust use of this compound in the fertilizer industry, particularly in nitrogen fertilizer production. As magnesium nitrate hexahydrate is a core source of nitrogen, steady adoption in the fertilizer industry will significantly impact growth of the magnesium nitrate hexahydrate.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

