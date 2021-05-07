IoT Medical Devices Market In-Depth Analysis, Growth Strategies and Comprehensive Forecast to 2027

The report provides in-depth analysis on the topic and discuss drivers, restraints and opportunities available in the market. The service is designed to help our clients in their decision support system. The analysis also cover the complete spectrum of the research topic to help our clients meeting their business objective.

IoT medical devices are the network of smart electronic devices which are connected and transmit the information to each other without any intervention of human. This device technology is helping the doctors and physicians in simplifying access to real-time patient information as well as helps in remote patient monitoring. Moreover, this technology is applied in fitness and body wellness tracking of athletes and dose reminder for the patients with chronic illness.

IoT medical devices market is expected to grow exponentially in the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of wearable devices, increasing investment in advanced healthcare technologies as well as the emergence of connected care. Besides, the low doctor to patient ratio leading to self-operated health platforms is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities in the IoT medical devices market during the forecast period.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. AliveCor, Inc.

2. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

3. IBM Corporation

4. Koninklijke Philips N. V.

5. LINK LABS

6. Medtronic

7. OMRON Corporation

8. Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc.

9. STANLEY Healthcare

10. Welch Allyn

The global IoT medical devices market is segmented based on the product, type, technology, and end user. Based on the product, the market is classified as respiratory devices, vital signs monitoring devices, implantable cardiac devices, patient monitors, anesthesia machines, ventilators, imaging systems, infusion pumps, and other products. Based on type, the market is divided into wearable medical devices, implantable medical devices, stationary medical devices, and other IoT medical devices. Based on technology, the market is classified as bluetooth, Wi-Fi, zigbee, and other connectivity technologies. Based on end user the IoT medical devices market is classified as hospitals & clinics, nursing homes, assisted living facilities & long-term care centers, home care settings and other end users.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global IoT medical devices market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The IoT medical devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting IoT medical devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the IoT medical devices market in these regions.

