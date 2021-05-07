High-Output Europe Smart Inhalers Market by Leading Players: GlaxoSmithKline plc, Adherium Ltd., Vectura Group plc, Novartis AG

The Europe smart inhalers market is expected to reach US$ 2,129.61 Mn in 2027 from US$ 302.40 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 24.9% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the smart inhalers market is primarily attributed to the growing geriatric population rising prevalence of COPD and asthma, along with rising awareness regarding the medical condition as well as the presence of supportive associations in the region. However, risks associated with cyber threats with smart inhalers are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, development of growth in the Europe healthcare market is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the Europe smart inhalers market in the coming years.

With rapid urbanization there has been growth in various adverse factors that have led to the growth of respiratory diseases across the Europe. Some of the factors leading to growth in the number of asthma and COPD cases across the Europe are rise in air pollution levels and increasing smoking habits.

In 2018, the inhalers segment held a largest market share of the smart inhalers market, by product. The inhalers is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 owing to the increasing mortality rate of asthma. The inhalers segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Home-care setting segment a largest market share of the smart inhalers market, by end user in 2018. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027. As smart inhaler devices are connected digitally, enabling the patients to get advice from their physicians, even when situated far away. Home-care setting segment is also expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

The Players Mentioned in our report are:

1. GlaxoSmithKline plc

2. Adherium Ltd.

3. Vectura Group plc

4. Novartis AG

5. Findair Sp. z o. o.

6. Cohero Health

7. Crux Product Design Ltd

8. Teva Pharmaceuticals

9. 3M

10. Amiko Digital Health Limited

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Europe Smart Inhalers market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2024 for overall Europe Smart Inhalers market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World, which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for regions.

Also, key Europe Smart Inhalers market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered.

