Ultrasonics and Ultrasound: Medical, Manufacturing, Welding and Cleaning Applications: Latest Analysis Scrutinized In New Research



Ultrasonics has become an important tool in industrial, medical and other fields. Ultrasonics has applications in materials science, medicine, dentistry, oceanology, marine navigation, petroleum and mineral prospecting, industrial processes, and noise cancellation. Improvements are still being made in the older domains of music and voice reproduction, audiometry, psychoacoustics, and environmental noise control. Ultrasonics has already found wide application in the biological sciences. Dental plaque is removed by ultrasonic means; sound waves are used to provide prenatal scans; new means of treating skin cancers have been devised through the use of high-intensity ultrasonic signals; ultrasonic therapy is administered to athletes to treat soreness and muscular injuries and also to ease the effects of rheumatism; and sound in the appropriate ultrasonic range can break up kidney stones without the necessity for surgery.

The global market for ultrasonic equipment in 2018 was REDACTED. The market is expected to reach more than REDACTED in 2019 and then to further increase to more than REDACTED in 2025. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the five-year period from 2020 to 2025 is expected to be REDACTED, which can be considered high in the current market situation. The total market is subdivided into various segments; individually, the market for technology encompassing ultrasonic motors/ actuators, along with spares and consumables, tops the growth rates with a CAGR of REDACTED for the same five-year period.

The medical field has taken to ultrasonics and allied equipment in a big way, with newer applications coming up frequently in various fields. The diagnostic ultrasound is a booming market with use of threedimensional (3-D) and four-dimensional (4-D) imaging increasing in many new fields. Similarly, ultrasonic applications in various types of surgical and therapeutic fields are increasing in a big way. With these increases, the medical field offers high potential for growth in ultrasonic applications.

The processing and assembling applications of ultrasonics cover many industries, such as food processing, chemical processing, metal welding, plastic welding, and many others. In all of these industries, as well as in many other allied fields, the use of ultrasonics is increasing rapidly. It is estimated that these ultrasonic technologies will have a higher growth in developing countries, as many of the high-growth, polluting industries have been shifted to these countries. Similarly, the use of ultrasonics in measurement of fluid flow using ultrasonic flow meters is increasing, especially with the increased use of ultrasonic flow meters in the huge oilfields of the Middle East, which is being propelled

by strong growth in the oil and gas industries.

The report also studies the applications of ultrasonics in various marine applications as well as in the exploration of various minerals and oil.”

“Report Scope:

This report has been prepared in a simple format that can be easily understood with a number of tables and charts/figures. The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of ultrasonic technologies and products with reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Report Includes:

– 83 tables

– A descriptive study and analysis of the global markets for ultrasonic technologies

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018 to 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

– Elaboration on the role of government regulations, technological advancements, and current economic trends and factors that can influence the future marketplace

– Identification of viable technology drivers through a comprehensive look at various platform technologies for new and existing ultrasound products and application markets

– Information on key players initiatives attempting to meet the market demand for various types of ultrasonic technologies and products in certain regions

– Recent merger and acquisition details, partnership activities, and patent developments amongst the existing manufacturers and suppliers within the global ultrasonic technologies market landscape

– Profile description of the listed companies, including 3mensio Medical Imaging BV, Badger Meter Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., Hitachi Medical Corp., Massa Products Corp., Proceco Ltd. and Tokyo Keiki Inc.”

