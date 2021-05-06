Top Trends Driving the Future of Neuromorphic Chips: Boosting AI at the Edge



Its 2020, and we are very much familiar with the word AI. Though currently, AI is in its nascent stage and still far ways to go, numerous factors like the threat of huge data stores in data centers and dependency on internet availability have started budding up with AI applications. Hence edge computing has come into the picture to boost AI capabilities through its independent intelligent hardware functions.

AI hardware can act upon their own and come up with analytical output just at the edge of every functional devices. To power up this AI capability at the edge; tech giants like Intel Corp, BrainChip Holdings Ltd., Samsung, Qualcomm, IBM, and others are developing brain chips with neuromorphic computing technology. The design of a brain chip or neuromorphic chip is inspired by the neural networks of the human brain where each node and spikes can communicate with each other to stimulate AI output. A neuromorphic chip functions with sensory networks, high-speed data interfaces, inbuilt ethernet, neuron fabrics and embedded data-to-spike converters.”

“Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for neuromorphic chip and discussion on its future market potential

– An understanding of the current state of neuromorphic computing and neuromorphic chip development

– Detailed analysis of configuration, functions and application of neuromorphic chips and discussion on how neuromorphic chips can be implemented in components and systems of AI

– Knowledge about robotic process automation (RPA), predictive analytics, machine learning (ML), and other emerging technologies

– Information on data interface, memory interface, pixel-spike converter, and genetic data-spike converters

