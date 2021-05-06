Major Players of Europe Employee Monitoring Solution market: Awareness Technologies Inc., Clever Security Software Ltd, Ekran Systems, Inc.

Europe’s employee monitoring solution market is expected to grow from US$ 195.02 Mn in 2018 to US$ 339.86 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 6.5% from the year 2018 to 2027. Employee monitoring solutions are also used as a surveillance tool by organizations to track- employee email, phone activity, browsing history, and time spent on social media, overall internet activity, and remote device access. Companies related to BFSI, IT, and telecom, the Government sector are more exposed to the risk of insider attacks as they handle sensitive data such as trade secrets, IP, customer and employee data, and more. The financial services industry has the highest exposure to a cyber-breach and insider misuse, followed by the consumer, retail and wholesale, consumer, retail and wholesale, and power and utilities. Thus organizations adopt employee monitoring solutions to gain early signs of insider threats and avoid the data leaks. Thus, the growing focus towards eliminating the threat of insider attack is positively impacting the employee monitoring solution market.

Social media is used in businesses for communication and marketing purposes. However, uncontrolled access can harm the productivity of the organization. Also, the employees can accidentally share sensitive information on these platforms. Social media platforms are also used by hackers and scammer for phishing and other exploitation attacks. Thus, to avoid insider attacks and prevent enterprise resource allocation, organizations are adopting employee monitoring solutions that are driving the growth of the employee monitoring solution market.

Employee monitoring solutions empower enterprises to track employees and gather other information to drive productivity and ensure security. The employee monitoring solutions provide various features such as activity analysis, smart rules and alerts, live views, monitoring keystroke logging, and file transfer tracking, among others. In the current market scenario, customers are becoming price-sensitive and are the focus on the timely delivery of products and services. Also, the employee monitoring solutions enables the managers to give the employees with effective feedback, as the manager can provide real tangible examples and area of improvement. Thus versatile benefits offered by these solutions are driving the growth of the employee monitoring solution market.

The Europe employee monitoring solution market by organization size is segmented into the SMEs and large enterprises. Large enterprises across the globe are focused on cost optimization, along with increasing overall productivity. To achieve these goals, they are adopting employee monitoring solutions, which are, in turn, driving the growth of the employee monitoring solution market. The large enterprises are facing challenges such as enhanced regulatory environment, intense competition due to customers’ sensitivity toward prices, and quick delivery of products. To address these requirements, large enterprises are focusing on improving efficiencies by adopting advanced technology solutions. Large enterprises have a large number of employees spread over different locations, and they might find it difficult to keep track of each employee. Thus, large enterprises prefer deploying employee monitoring solutions to gain better visibility of their organizations, thereby driving the growth of the employee monitoring solution market.

The Players Mentioned in our report are:

1. Awareness Technologies Inc.

2. Clever Security Software Ltd

3. Ekran Systems, Inc.

4. iMonitor Software

5. Intego

6. Pilixo

7. SentryPC

8. StaffCop

9. Teramind, Inc.

10. Veriato

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Europe Employee Monitoring Solution market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2024 for overall Europe Employee Monitoring Solution market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World, which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for regions.

Also, key Europe Employee Monitoring Solution market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered.

