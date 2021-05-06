Dental Lasers Market Enhancement and Growth Rate Analysis 2020 to 2026 | AMD LASERS, Biolase Inc., FOTONA D.D. , Convergent Dental

The market intelligence report on the Dental Lasers market forecasts its growth during the years 2019 to 2026. It examines the market size, share, demand, trends, gross revenue, total earnings and net value after a historical analysis of the data collected from the years 2014 to 2018 while taking 2019 as the base year. The study focuses on the driving factors, restrains and hurdles for the growth of the market. The researcher gives market insights relating to the upcoming areas in the business and the impact of technological innovations on the growth of the market.

Dental lasers are primarily categorized into three types- Diode lasers, Carbon dioxide lasers, Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Lasers. Diode Lasers in dentistry has become quite popular because of its compact size and comparatively lower cost than other dental lasers. Diode lasers do not possess enough power to efficiently cut the tissue on their own without initiation, and thus, are only meant for soft tissue. Diode dental lasers have a range of 805–1064 nm. Carbon dioxide dental lasers have been used for intraoral procedures since the 1960s and are meant for both soft and hard tissues and are available in a range of 810 nm to 10.6 mm. Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Lasers are also used for both the soft tissue and hard tissue dentistry.

Key participants include AMD LASERS, Biolase Inc., FOTONA D.D. , Convergent Dental, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Danaher, Sirona, Syneron Dental , ZOLAR Technology & Mfg Co. Inc., THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. CO. LTD., CAO Group Inc.

The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end-use. It profiles the key players of the business and their individual contribution to the global economy. The report focuses on significant investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the field. It also evaluates the upcoming and niche areas in the business. The researcher aims to offer expert insights related to the industry and the new opportunities available in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Dental Lasers market according to Product, Component, Application, End-user, and Region:

Market segment based on Product Type:

Diode lasers

Carbon dioxide lasers

Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Lasers

Market segment based on Application:

Conservative Dentistry

Endodontic treatment

Oral surgery

Implantology

Peri-implantitis

Periodontics

Tooth whitening

Others

The study includes a total of 15 chapters, distributed as:

Chapter 1 describes the scope of Dental Lasers products, market overview, opportunities, drivers, and risks.

Chapter 2 profiles the leading Dental Lasers manufacturers, with their price, sales, revenue, and global market share in the Dental Lasers sector in 2016 and 2017.

Chapter 3 analyzes the Dental Lasers competitive landscape, sales, revenue, and global market share of top manufacturers based on different regional markets.

Chapter 4 gives a breakdown of the data collected pertaining to the Dental Lasers at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue, and growth by regions, from 2016 and 2017…Continued.

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

