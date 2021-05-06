CBD-Infused Beverages Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2025 | Cannabidiol (CBD) Market

CBD-Infused Beverages Industry

Description

Cannabidiol (CBD) is an ingredient found in cannabis family plants, both marijuana and hemp. Hemp is produced legally and in commercial quantities in many parts of the world, including the United States, Australia, Canada and the UK. To many, CBD is thought to contain most of the health benefits of medical cannabis. CBD has been sought after for many who suffer cancer and other diseases. CBD beverages are not just used to help with medical issues, but also as a dietary supplement among other applications.

In 2018, the global CBD-Infused Beverages market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global CBD-Infused Beverages status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the CBD-Infused Beverages development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Canopy Growth Corp

The Alkaline Water Company

Coca-Cola

Youngevity International Inc

Mugglehead

Molson Coors Brewing

Creso Pharma

Growpacker

Sprig

Kickback

Recess

New Age Beverages Corporation (Marley)

Market analysis by product type

Sodas

Coffees

Others

Market analysis by market

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global CBD-Infused Beverages status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the CBD-Infused Beverages development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

