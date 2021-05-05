Waste To Energy Market Expected to Reach USD 41.7 billion by 2025 – Abu Dhabi National Energy, Waste Management, Covanta Energy, C&G Environmental Protection Holdings, Foster Wheeler, Constructions Industrielles de la Mediterranee, China Everbright International, Veolia Environment, Babcock & Wilcox, Xcel Energy

Sameer Joshi

Pune, January 16,2020

Waste To Energy Market to reach USD 41.7 billion by 2025.

Waste To Energy Market to reach USD 41.7 billion by 2025.

Global Waste To Energy Market valued approximately USD 28 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.10 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Waste to energy involves processing municipal solid waste into heat, electricity, and refuse derived fuel . The concept has superseded the ‘garbage in – garbage out’ practice by facilitating efficient garbage management while simultaneously providing clean energy and deriving dollars out of waste. The waste to energy market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for renewable sources is anticipated to propel the global waste to energy market over the forecast period. A shift in focus towards substitutes such as coal with renewable resources to reduce carbon content is also projected to play a vital role in shaping the industry. Increasing domestic and industrial waste has prompted governments across various regions to promote energy generation from waste. Favorable government regulations in the form of tax benefits and financial incentives have had a positive influence on the growth. Growing environmental concerns for the use of non-renewable resources is expected to further complement the growth.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

– Thermal

– Biological

By Regions:

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

– Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

– Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

– Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

