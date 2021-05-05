Mushroom Market to 2027: Increasing Use Of Mushrooms As A Substitute Of Meat Products

Trends, Drivers & Opportunity: Rising Inclination Towards Vegan Diet, Wide Application Of Mushroom In Food Service And Food Processing Industries, High Nutritive And Culinary Properties Of Mushrooms

The global mushroom market accounted for US$ 38,665.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 66,195.0 Mn by 2027. Edible mushrooms are the fleshy and edible fruit bodies of several species of macrofungi. Mushrooms can appear either below ground or above ground. Mushrooms are cultivated in at least 60 countries with China, the United States, Netherlands, France, and Poland being the top five producers. White mushrooms, crimini mushroom, shiitake mushroom, oyster mushroom, enoki mushroom, chanterelle mushroom, porcini mushroom, portobello mushrooms, and brown mushrooms are commonly used by the food processors.

The global mushroom market has been segmented on the basis of type, form and application. Based on the application of mushroom market is segmented into food processing industry, retail outlets, food services, and others. In 2018, food processing industry segment held a major share in the global mushroom market. Food processing industries are blooming globally due to the increasing demand of various processed food products. Demand for convenience and ready-to-food products are really high among the consumers due to the busy life style, which is further driving this market. On the basis is of type the global mushroom market is segmented into button mushroom, shitake mushroom, oyster mushroom, and among others. Button mushroom accounted for a major share in the global mushroom market. Cultivation of button mushrooms was started in the sixteenth century by the Europeans. Proteins present in button mushrooms have 60-70 % digestibility and contains all the essential amino acids. On the basis of form, the global mushroom market is segmented into fresh mushroom and processed mushroom. Fresh mushroom market is largely catered by the seasonal growers who do not have cool – chain the storage and the transport facilities and sell the produce in highly localised markets.

Hot nutritive and culinary properties of mushrooms is one of the primer driver of the market. Low in calories and fat and cholesterol-free, mushrooms contain a modest amount of fiber, over a dozen minerals & vitamins, including copper, potassium, magnesium, zinc and a number of B vitamins such as folate. Mushrooms are also high in antioxidants like selenium and glutathione, or GSH, substances believed to protect cells from damage and reduce chronic disease and inflammation. Increasing use of mushroom as a substitute for of meat product is one of the major opportunity for the market.

Some of the players present in mushroom market are Monaghan Mushrooms, Giorgio Fresh Co., Okechamp SA, Scelta Mushrooms, Greenyard, CMP Mushrooms, Costa Group, Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc, Monterey Mushrooms, Inc, The Mushroom Company

The overall mushroom market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the mushroom market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the mushroom market.

