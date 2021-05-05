Growing 2020 Coconut Milk Products Market Competitive Analysis and Growth Strategies to 2027 | Danone S.A., Goya Foods, Inc., GraceKennedy Limited

The global coconut milk products market accounted to US$ 812.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,775.4 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global coconut milk products market owing to its wide utilization in various regional cuisines and rising demand from the food and beverage industry. The demand for the plant-based food products is increasing with the rise in health awareness. The coconut milk is dairy free alternative which is an excellent source of fiber, calcium, zinc, iron, and magnesium. It also provides benefits such as bone strengthening, cardiovascular health benefits, immune strength, weight loss, and offers allergen free properties. Thus, leaders in the coconut milk products market are also focusing more on inventing new products with added nutritive value.

It is used in moisturizing lotion and face creams owing to its superior moisturizing properties. Coconut milk is also used in shampoo and conditioners, which promotes hair growth, makes it less greasy, and adds volume to hair. Currently, leading beauty brands are using coconut milk in a wide range of products from moisturizers to make-up products.

Coconut milk is largely used in several food applications owing to its plant-based nature and health benefits associated with its consumption. Every part of the coconut, such as water, milk, sugar, flesh, and oil can be used in several ways. It is used in the cosmetic industry to produce natural skin care products.

The coconut milk products market is bifurcated on the basis of the product type into coconut cream, coconut milk powder, and others. The coconut cream segment holds the largest share in the coconut milk products market. Coconut cream is the cream produced by coconuts which is rich in oils, medium-chain triglycerides, and carbohydrates and help in easy functioning of the brain, and are easily digestible.

The food and beverage processing is leading the end use segment in the coconut milk products market. Coconut milk products such as coconut cream and coconut milk powder are extensively used by the food and beverage industry. Products based on coconut milk have high nutrition content, low calories, and high fiber content which helps the development of the body. Thus, the leaders are focused to offer better and improved product to the consumers in the coconut milk products market.

