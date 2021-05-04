Synthetic Biology Market By Segmentation – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2022

The Business Research Company’s Synthetic Biology Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global synthetic biology market was valued at about $6.09 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $19.58 billion at a CAGR of 33.9% through 2022. The North American market is the largest market for synthetic biology and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The synthetic biology market consists of sales of synthetic compound, technology and related services. Synthetic biology is a field of biology science which involve engineering principles.

The bio-safety risks involved in synthetic biology restrains the synthetic biology market. Synthetic biology involves researches on micro-organism to perform the desired function or produce a biological desired substance. Such processes possess health risks such as illness, allergies in humans as well as environmental risks such as toxicity and risk of new micro-organisms affecting living creatures in the ecosystem.

The new technological advances in the field of DNA sequencing has enabled the researchers to use DNA to store non-genetic information. With the rise in the demand to store quantum of data, DNA data storage offers a solution where one DNA strand can store about 455 Exabyte of data (455 billion gigabytes). Thus, the concept has received huge investments from the entities in the market.

The synthetic biology market is segmented into

Nucleotide Synthesis And Sequencing Bioinformatics Microfluidics Genetic Engineering

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the synthetic biology market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the synthetic biology market are Thermo Fischer Scientific, Genscript, Integrated DNA Technologies, Amyris and Twist Bioscience Corporation.

