Vertical Farming Market to 2027 – Global Industry Technology Growth, Regional Demand and Top Companies like American Hydroponics, Everlight Electronics, Green Sense Farms, Illumitex, Koninklijke Philips

Pune, January 16, 2020 – Vertical farming is a practice of producing food items on vertically inclined surfaces. Rather than farming vegetables and foods at a single level in field or in greenhouse, vertical farming produces food items in a vertical stack layers. The method of vertical farming is majorly integrated into structures such as shipping container, skyscraper, or repurposed warehouse.

What is the Dynamics of Vertical Farming Market?

Need to grow food items without herbicides or pesticides in limited areas. This factor responsible for driving the growth of the vertical farming market. Nevertheless, production of biopharmaceutical products in buildings is expected to gain high momentum in the future and so will provide healthy opportunities to the players operating in the vertical farming market.

What is the SCOPE of Vertical Farming Market?

The “Global Vertical Farming Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the vertical farming market with detailed market segmentation by growth mechanism, component, and geography. The global vertical farming market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading vertical farming market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global vertical farming market is segmented on the basis of growth mechanism and component. Based on growth mechanism, the vertical farming market is segmented into hydroponics, aeroponics, and aquaponics. On the basis of component into hydroponics components, lighting, sensor, climate control, building material, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Vertical Farming Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global vertical farming market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The vertical farming market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the vertical farming market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the vertical farming in these regions.

