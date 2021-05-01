Online Travel Market Technology Growth: 2027 by Regional Demand and Top Companies like Airbnb, Expedia Group, Fareportal, Hostelworld Group, MakeMytrip

Sameer Joshi

Pune, January 16, 2020 – The online travel market is gaining popularity due to the increasing popularity of the internet among the user and an increasing number of smartphones. Online travel agencies allow customers to book flights, hotels, and other travel related services through websites and mobile apps. The online travel market is a highly competitive market with the presence of a large number of players in the market, and due to low entry barriers new players are emerging, and this factor is intensifying the competition in the online travel market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period which might create opportunities for the companies operating in this market to generate more revenues.

What is the Dynamics of Online Travel Market?

An increasing number of travelers, growing disposable incomes, and the increasing popularity of online travel apps are the major factors that are supporting the growth of the online travel market. However, an increasing number of cyber-attacks and growing privacy concerns are the major restraining factors for the online travel market. The players offering in the online travel market are focusing on offering heavy discounts on the travel packages to attract more customers which is creating pricing pressure on other companies in the market.

What is the SCOPE of Online Travel Market?

The “Global Online travel Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the online travel industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of online travel market with detailed market segmentation by coffering, booking mode, platform and geography. The global online travel market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading online travel market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the online travel market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global online travel market is segmented on the basis of offering booking mode, and platform. Based on offering, the market is segmented as travel, accommodation, and tours and package. On the basis of booking mode the market is segmented as direct and travel agencies. Based on the platform the market is segmented into desktop applications and mobile applications.

What is the Regional Framework of Online Travel Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global online travel market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The online travel market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting online travel market from both dem and and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the online travel market in these regions.

