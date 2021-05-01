Fuel Card Market Trend: 2027 Huge Growth Opportunity by BP P.L.C., Exxon Mobil, Fleetcor Technologies, Royal Dutch Shell, U.S. Bank

Sameer Joshi

Pune, January 16, 2020 – The global fuel card market is estimated to account to US$ 6.29 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 10.39 Bn by 2027.

The increasing penetration of digitization in various industries, including logistics and transportation, is driving the demand for efficient and transparent payment solutions. In addition to this, the changing consumer preferences and increasing technological shifts are the two major factors that are driving the paradigm shift in global payments and cards industry. The rising penetration of mobile phones has led customers to embrace mobile and in-app payment methods over the traditional payment methods. This trend of using alternative payment methods over traditional ones is anticipated to drive the adoption of fuel cards in North America.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. BP P.L.C.

2. Exxon Mobil Corporation

3. Fleetcor Technologies, Inc.

4. Royal Dutch Shell plc

5. U.S. Bank

6. Wex Inc.

7. DKV

8. World Fuel Services

9. Edenerd

10. Radius Payment Solutions

What is the Dynamics of Fuel Card Market?

Various governments in this region are formulating policies to attract foreign direct investments (FDIs) in the technology sector with the increasing demand for enhanced digital services from customers. For instance, China’s government relaxed the restrictions on new entries with an objective to encourage overseas and private capital investments in their economy. In the digital landscape, the Chinese government is very keen to maintain its stronghold and competitiveness through initiatives such as Industry 4.0, Made in China 2025, and Internet Plus.

What is the SCOPE of Fuel Card Market?

Australia has also taken initiatives to promote digital transformation of various industries with announcement of ‘Digital Transformation Strategy’. Over the past three years, Australia had delivered some transformational new services such as Airport Smart Gates, myTax and Medicare which focused on transforming traditional services into digital services. This strategy lays a roadmap to 2025. Increasing tech savvy population, rising investments in digital solutions by enterprises and favorable government policies to promote digitization are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the demand of fuel cards in the Asia Pacific region.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The fuel card market has been segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, the fuel card market has been segmented into branded fuel cards, merchant fuel cards, and universal fuel cards. In 2018, the universal fuel cards segment contributed a substantial share in the global fuel card market. The merchant branded fuel cards segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The fuel card market is further segmented on the basis application into fuel refill, parking, vehicle service, toll charge, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Fuel Card Market?

The overall fuel card market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the fuel card market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the fuel card market.

The report analyzes factors affecting Fuel Card market from both dem and and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Fuel Card market in these regions.

Industry Landscape –

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements, Collaborations and Join Ventures

New Product Launches

Expansions and Other Strategic Developments

Key Attributes –

The reports cover key developments in the Fuel Card market as organic and inorganic growth strategies.

Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events.

Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.

These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

The market payers from Fuel Card market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Fuel Card in the global market.

