Significant Growth for Hemp Derivatives Market by 2027 Top Key Companies Hemp Oil Canada, GenCanna Global USA, Inc, Ecofibre

Pune City, January, 2020 Hemp Derivatives Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Hemp Oil, Hemp Fiber, Others); Application (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Industrial, Others) and Geography. The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global hemp derivatives market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The hemp derivatives market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Hemp Oil Canada,GenCanna Global USA, Inc.,Ecofibre,MH medical hemp,Konoplex Group,HempFlax Group B.V.,HemPoland,BAFA Neu GmbH,Dun Agro Hemp Group,Colorado Hemp Works, LLC

What is Market Overview of Hemp Derivatives Market?

Hemp Derivatives are mainly produced from hemp. Hemp is also known as industrial hemp, is a plant of the family cannabaceae cultivated for its fiber or its edible seeds. The hemp derivative is used for millennia in textiles, medicine, and food. Hemp oil is a type of hemp derivatives that offers various health benefits. The hemp seed oil has high levels of vitamins A, C and E, and ?-carotene, and it is rich in minerals like potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, sulfur, and calcium. As a food, the hemp seed oil is very nutritious as it contains an excellent balance of polyunsaturated fatty acids.

Where are the market Dynamics for Hemp Derivatives Market?

The Hemp derivatives market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as increasing cultivation of industrial hemp and increasing awareness among the consumers regarding the benefits of hemp consumption. Moreover, surging demand for help derivative in the various industrial application provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the market. However, stringent government regulations for edible products containing hemp derivatives and higher dependence on the import of hemp as raw material is projected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

How the Market Segmentations of Hemp Derivatives Market?

The Global Hemp Derivatives market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the hemp derivatives market is segmented into hemp oil, hemp fiber, and others. The hemp derivatives market on the basis of application is classified into food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, industrial, and others.

