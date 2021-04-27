Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Huge Growth Expansion in Upcoming Period 2017-2025 with Top Most Companies like CON plc, Syneos Health, PRA Health Sciences, Charles River

Contract research organization (CRO) market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 12,476.8Mn in the year 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 22,157.62 Mn by 2025 growing at a healthy CAGR for the forecast period.

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the rise in the number of clinical trials. On the other hand, the dearth of skilled professionals in some of the European countries is limiting the growth of the market is likely to have a negative impact on the market growth in the coming years.

CRO’s service market is creating various opportunities that are leading to the growth of the market and industries. The current going trend in the CRO industry is for the consolidation of the market. Various large players have signed agreements, some of them have merged and acquired different companies. Some of the instances are below.

QVIA, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, PAREXEL International Corporation, ICON plc, Syneos Health, PRA Health Sciences, Charles River, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, WuXi AppTec, Medpace

The CRO industry is fragmented, with several hundred small and medium-sized limited-service providers, and a small number of large, full-service, global CROs. There are few barriers for the smaller CROs to entry into the global market, whereas a full-service CRO with global capabilities requires building the necessary infrastructure with the ability to simultaneously manage multiple complex testing services across numerous geographies, establishing the requisite relationships with strategic partners, developing relevant therapeutic and development of expertise to serve the needs of the end-users.

