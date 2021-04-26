Global Vision Care Devices And Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis By 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Vision Care Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The vision care devices and equipment market consists of sales of vision care devices and equipment which are used to treat eye vision problems. These devices include contact lenses and spectacles.

The global vision care devices and equipment market was valued at about $27.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $33.68 billion at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2022.

Rising use of electronic devices is a continuous driver for the growth of vision care devices and equipment market. Usage of laptops, mobiles, PCs and others electronic devices has increased in the day-to-day life, which is the major factor responsible for eye-related problems. According to a survey by Deloitte, Americans collectively check their phones over 8 billion times per day. On an average, every person spends about five hours daily browsing the internet and using apps.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Vision Care Devices And Equipment market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Technological advancement in vision care devices have totally transformed the eye care. Vision technology has witnessed some great scientific breakthroughs and innovation in the past few years and these advances are rapidly changing the future of those with chronic eye conditions. The innovation includes DriveSafe lenses with anti-glare coating to help with poor driving conditions, photochromic contact lenses that blocks sun’s harmful UV rays, and blue light blocking glasses among others. Major companies such as Johnson & Johnson Vision have invested in adaptive lenses.

Some of the major players involved in the Vision Care Devices And Equipment market are Essilor, Johnson & Johnson, ZEISS, The Cooper Companies and Novartis.

