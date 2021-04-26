Flavour Modulators Market to Register Steady Growth During2018 – 2028

The latest report on the global Flavour Modulators Market suggests that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period and likely to reach a market value of ~US$ XX by 2029. Further, the report offers a thorough understanding of the overall structure of the Flavour Modulators Market and touches upon the current market landscape in different regions.

Food & Beverage Sector Outlook

The cautiously optimistic prospects of the food & beverage sector is likely to endure, amid challenges of public policies that drive attention of companies toward consumer preferences. Leveraging most recent technologies for process optimization and improved productivity continues to remain the prime focus area of the food & beverage industry.

Technology heads forth as the key enabler of better storage, improved quality, and longer shelf-life. Opportunities abound in the food & beverage industry, with the proliferation of online channels that reach a wider consumer base with customized offerings and appealing delivery times. The space of food tech is likely to witness a robust growth, with leading online retailers such as Flipkart and Amazon making immense investments on grocery models.

Key players

DSM, Cargill Inc., ADM Company, DuPont, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Plc., McCormick Flavour Solutions, The Flavour Factory, GLG Life Tech, Sensient Pharmaceutical, Givaudan Flavours, and Symrise AG are some of the key manufacturers in the flavour modulators market.

Global Flavour Modulators Market: Key Developments

On September 8, 2014, Sensient Flavours LLC introduced an all-natural line of products, Smoothenol 2G®. The products are enhanced with a solution to mask bitterness, stringency, and off-notes in the food by enhancing the flavour. The technology is one of its kind as this type of solution is not offered by a single molecule or ingredient.

On 15th March 2017, a major supplier and manufacturer of stevia, GLG Life Tech partnered with the International Flavours and Fragrances (IFF) in order to extract and supply the flavour modulator Rebaudioside C. This partnership will combine the excellence of GLG Life Tech in separation of steviol glycoside and production capabilities and innovative capabilities of IFF.

On 27th November 201, DSM a Dutch food specialist, introduced novel and innovative flavour modulator ModuMax, which is clean-label, natural, and also allergen-free. The product also has certifications like non-GMO, Vegan, Kosher, and Halal.

Global Flavour Modulators Market: Opportunity

The flavour modulators market is expected to be occupied predominantly by North American and European countries due to well-established food and beverages industry with a vast network of distribution channels. Manufacturers of food and beverages are tapping into the current consumer need for healthy and nutritious food products with no sugar, low-sugar, or low-fat options. In terms of the growth scenario, the Asia Pacific region, as well as the Middle East and Africa, are likely to project a prominent growth rate in the flavour modulators market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the flavour modulators market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as product type, application, and end use.

