Portable Gas Generators Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2025

Portable Gas Generators Market:

Executive Summary

Generators have become very popular over the years. Portable generators generate electricity by the using a gas powered engine. Portable Generators have an in-built alternator which generates electricity. The output from the generator can be connected to power outlets, extensions chords and other electrical appliances.

Portable generators are finding increasing demand worldwide due to compact nature, high output and ease of use.

A typical portable generators have components like Starter, Internal Combustion Engine, Alternator, Fuel Tank and Outlet assembled together into a single unit.

The portable generator market globally was estimated to be worth $4.3 Billion in the year 2018, and is expected to reach $6.3 Billion by the year 2024, growing a strong CAGR of 6.7% for the forecast period 2019-2024.

Segmentation:

The Global Portable Gas Generators Market is segmented based upon product type, type, application and region.

Based upon product type, the portable gas generators market is further segmented as

Analytical Gas Generators

Industrial Gas Generators

Based upon type, the portable gas generators market is further segmented as

<3 KW

3 to 10 KW

10 to 15 KW

Based upon application, the portable gas generators market is further segmented as

Residential

Business

Industrial

Infrastructure

Based upon region, the portable gas generators are further segmented as

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa (Middle East, Africa)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia)

Regional Analysis:

North America is the market leader in terms of demand and revenue in portable gas generators. The region has a world class manufacturing, automotive and construction industry and relies heavily on research and development. United States of America is a major global player from the region.

Europe is the next major market for portable gas generators. Heavily organized manufacturers and superior technology and infrastructure are some major reasons for the growth in demand in the region. A strong economy with high purchasing power are factors favoring high growth in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate. The region has a high population density and high demand for portable gas generators. Rapid urbanization, emerging industrialization and rise in agriculture and transport infrastructure are major drivers in the region.

A growth in disposable income among consumers, increase in demand for portable gas generators related products in transportation, agriculture and automotive are driving factors for the region

China and India with high population density are the most lucrative regions for the growth of portable gas generators industry.

Industry News:

Portable Gas generators are finding wide implications at construction zones for power tools operation such as saws, air compressors, paint sprayers and drills to cut down on fuel consumption and optimize output.

The rapid urbanization worldwide has driven the need for portable gas generators. Increasing instances of Power Grid failure and inconsistent supply are other major factors boosting the growth in demand.

Due to stringent environmental regulations imposed by countries for environmental safeguard, manufacturers are innovating lower carbon emission portable gas generators which are expected to further boost the market in future.

