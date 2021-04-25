Machine Learning Market Overview On Revolutionary Trends by 2027

ReportsnReports has recently added a new research report to its expanding repository. The research report, titled “Machine Learning Market,” mainly includes a detailed segmentation of this sector, which is expected to generate massive returns by the end of the forecast period, thus showing an appreciable rate of growth over the coming years on an annual basis. The research study also looks specifically at the need for Machine Learning Market.

Key Findings

The Global Machine learning market is predicted to collect $xx million by the end of the forecast period of 2018-2026, rising at a CAGR of 36.28%. Factors like increased data generation, high adoption of data-driven applications, and the integration of big data with artificial intelligence & machine learning are fuelling growth in the market.

Market Insights

The market segmentation of the global machine learning market is done on the basis of deployment, organization size, verticals and services. The market deployment is done into cloud or on-premise. The organization size varies from large enterprises, small enterprises and medium-sized enterprises. The market verticals can be classified into banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), healthcare & life sciences, retail, telecommunication, government & defence, manufacturing, energy & utilities and others. The market provides professional and managed services.

Regional Insights

The geographic segmentation of the global machine learning market is done into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America and rest of the world. In the year 2017, North America accounted for the highest revenue share. The U.S contributes the most to this region. Some of the established private companies in the region have started adopting machine learning. These include major giants like Tesla, Amazon, Facebook, etc. However, the highest CAGR is expected from the Asia-Pacific region by the end of the forecast period. Countries like China, India and Japan are emerging as major markets for machine learning in the APAC. The governments in this region have initiated various programmes with an aim to integrate machine learning and artificial intelligence in various economic sectors.

Competitive Insights

Eminent market players in this region include Amazon Web Services Inc, Baidu Inc, Dell Inc, Fair Isaac Corporation (Fico), Fractal Analytics, Google Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Hpe), Ibm Corporation (International Business Machines), Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Sap Se, Teradata Corporation, Tibco Software Inc and Trademarkvision.

Recent Industry Trend:

Scope of the Report:

