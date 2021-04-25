Global Database Software Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast By 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Database Software Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The database software market consists of sales of database software which are used to develop, modify and maintain database records and files. This software enables users to store data in the form of tables, fields and columns and recover them directly and/or through programmatic access. Database software is used for several reasons ranging from compiling client lists, maintaining bookkeeping tasks to running online web site.

The global database software market was valued at about $67.52 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $99.36 billion at a CAGR of 10.1% through 2022.

Increase in the amount of data generated by industries in their regular operations and integration of technologies including Internet of Things (IoT) in the process are expected to benefit the forecast period as it rises the need of using database software to handle vast amount of data with confidentiality, integrity, and availability. In addition, the introduction of customer-interface applications and the implementation of cloud computing technologies in industries including small scale enterprises have also increased the demand for database software.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Database Software market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

One of the major trends gaining traction in the database software industry is the use of Hybrid Transactional and Analytical Processing Systems (HTAP) to reduce the data processing time. HTAP is an in-memory database which allows user to store data without compromising transactions or analytical workloads and to perform online transaction processing and online analytical processing without duplicating data. This helps to reduce data processing and data retrieval time and also helps in real-time decision making. HTAP performs online-analysis simultaneously with data processing. IN 2016, IBM released IBM DB2 12, a HTAP platform that has in-memory capabilities and boosts real-time analytic processing 100 times over the previous versions.

Some of the major players involved in the Database Software market are Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, SAP and Amazon.

