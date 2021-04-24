Light Vehicle OE Tyres Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate
The global Light Vehicle OE Tyres market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Light Vehicle OE Tyres market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Light Vehicle OE Tyres market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Light Vehicle OE Tyres market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Light Vehicle OE Tyres market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Al-Amoudi
Apollo Tyres
Bridgestone Corporation
Cheng Shin Rubber
Continental
Cooper Tire & Rubber
Giti Tire
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Hankook Tire
Kumho Tire
Lanxess
Maxxis
Michelin SCA
Multistrada Arah Sarana
Nexen Tire
Nokian Tyres
PT Gajah Tunggal
Pirelli & C
Sailun Tyre
Sibur Russian Tyres
Sumitomo Corporation
Toyo Tire and Rubber
Trelleborg
Triangle Tire
Yokohama Tire
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Radial Tires
Bias Tires
Segment by Application
Commercial Vehicle
Passenger Vehicle
Each market player encompassed in the Light Vehicle OE Tyres market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Light Vehicle OE Tyres market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
