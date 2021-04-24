HR Analytics Market by Component, Application Area (Workforce Management, Recruitment, and Employee Development), Organization Size, Deployment Type and Region – Global Forecast to 2024

A fresh report titled “HR Analytics Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 135 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global HR Analytics Market size is expected to grow from US$ 1.9 Billion in 2019 to US$ 3.6 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.7% during the forecast period. This report spread across 135 pages, profiling 16 companies and supported with 70 tables and 34 figures is now available in this research.

Major vendors profiled in the HR Analytics Market include are Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Infor (US), Workday (US), Sage Software (UK), Kronos (US), Micro Strategy (US), IBM (US), Tableau (US), Zoho (India), Crunchr (Netherland), Visier (Canada), TALENTSOFT (Paris), Gain Insights (India), and Sisense (US).

The Diverse nature of business, coupled with remote working employees, has resulted in the generation of huge enterprise data. Modern workforce tools, such as HR analytics, can leverage the benefits of the enterprise data to improve work force management.HR analytics helps in predicting employee and project needs during the planning phase.

With time, many retail organizations have deployed a mix of technologies, computer systems, and disparate applications to cater to the growing demands of customers. Customer experience proves to be a very vital differentiating factor among a wide array of online shopping options. To improve performance and achieve higher profits, it is important to have skilled employees and offer the best-in-class offerings through touch points, such as stores, and web or mobile applications.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid digital transformation in the region has increased the need for HR analytics solution and services. HR analytics enables organizations to fine-tune HR processes so that they can perfectly align employees’ performance with their vision and goals. Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), India, and China have emerged as the undisputed leaders in the HR analytics market.

Study Objectives:

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the market To forecast the market size of 5 main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), MEA, and Latin America To define, describe, and forecast the HR analytics market by component, application area, vertical, organization size, deployment type, and region To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the market To analyze the market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the market To profile the key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies in each microsegment To analyze the competitive developments, such as agreements, alliances, joint ventures, and mergers and acquisitions, in the HR analytics market

Competitive Landscape of HR Analytics Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements

2.2 Business Expansions

2.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

