Actuators Market by Actuation (Electrical, Pneumatic, Hydraulic), Type (Linear, Rotary), Application (Industrial Automation, Robotics, Vehicles & Equipment) and Region – Global Forecast to 2024

The Actuators Market size is expected to grow from US$ 49.2 Billion in 2019 to US$ 74.5 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during the forecast period. This report spread across 228 Pages, Profiling 21 Companies and Supported with 137 Tables and 49 Figures is now available in this research.

Major Vendors profiled in the Actuators Market:

ABB (Switzerland)

Rockwell Automation (US)

Altra Industrial Motion (US)

Moog (US)

SMC (Japan)

Curtiss Wright (US)

MISUMI (Japan)

Based on Actuation, the actuators market is segmented into pneumatic, hydraulic, electrical and others. The pneumatic actuation segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Pneumatic actuators are expected to increase higher efficiency and greater levels of control. Major manufacturers of pneumatic actuators include Thomson Linear, SMC, ABB, Rockwell Automation, and Curtiss Wright, among others.

The Application segment of global actuators market has been segmented into robotics, industrial automation, and vehicles & equipment. The automation of parts includes various application areas across different industrial verticals where automation actuators are used. The robotics part consists of the robotic actuators required for industrial robots and the service robots which are used across various industrial verticals. The demand for factory automation is increasing across industries due to the changing consumption patterns, and production of goods & services.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to lead the global actuators market in 2019, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This region is upgrading various capabilities by undertaking developments in the field of actuators. China and India are primarily investing in robotics and automation to enhance and gain a tactical edge.

Study Objectives:

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their core competencies To project the size of the market and its submarkets, in terms of value, with respect to the five regions (along with their respective key countries) To understand the competitive landscape and identify major growth strategies adopted by players across key regions To define, segment, and project the global market size for actuators To understand the structure of the actuators market by identifying the subsegments To provide detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions & investments, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and agreements in the actuators market

