Small Satellite Services Market by Platform (CubeSat, Nanosatellite, Microsatellite, Minisatellite) Application (Remote Sensing, Communication)- Global Forecast to 2022

The Small Satellite Services Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. The report contains 160 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Small Satellite Services Market is estimated at US$ 14.88 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 53.22 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 29.03% during the forecast period. This report spread across 160 Pages, Profiling 09 Companies and Supported with 83 Tables and 46 Figures is now available in this research.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Premium Insights Market Overview Industry Trends Small Satellite Services Market, By Platform Small Satellite Services Market, By Vertical Small Satellite Services Market, By Application Regional Analysis Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

Based on Platform, the minisatellite segment is projected to lead the small satellite services market during the forecast period. Minisatellites provide services, such as telecommunication, earth observation & meteorology, scientific research & exploration, mapping & navigation, and surveillance & security. The nanosatellite segment is projected to witness the highest growth.

Based on Vertical, the commercial segment is projected to lead the small satellite services market during the forecast period, followed by the government & military segment. Small satellites help commercial companies gather global real-time data and distribute it at a surprisingly low price to their customers across a wide geographic area.

North America led the small satellite services market in 2016. The rising demand for small satellites in the defense sector is due to their use for surveillance activities, which ensures continued access to real-time data. The small satellite services market in North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2017.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Size: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation Level: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, Others – 40%

By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, RoW – 5%

Reason to access this report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on small satellite offerings by top players in the market Service Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new service launches in the small satellite services market Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the market for small satellite services across regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the small satellite services market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the small satellite services market.

Top Companies profiled in the Small Satellite Services Market include are Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singapore), Eutelsat Communications S.A. (France), EchoStar Corporation (US), Inmarsat plc (UK), and Viasat, Inc. (US).

Target Audience for Small Satellite Services Market: Small Satellite Service Providers, Small Satellite Manufacturers, Subsystem Manufacturers, Technology Support Providers, Ministry of Defense, Scientific Research Centers, Software/Hardware/Service and Solution Providers.

