Size of Ballistic Targeting System Software Market Will Reach to USD 28,894 Thousand By 2027

Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Ballistic Targeting System Software Market By Product Type (Standalone Application For Firing Solution and Application For Managing Applied Ballistic Embedded Device), By Device Type (Mobile, Desktop, and Embedded Device), and By Vertical (Professional Shooters and Military Services): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”.

According to the report, the global ballistic targeting system software market was valued at approximately USD 18,970 thousand in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 28,894 thousand by 2027, at a CAGR of around 4.85% between 2019 and 2027.

Ballistic targeting software is massively used by defense personnel, professional shooters, and hunters. It is extensively utilized for training target shooters, hunters, and snipers. Wind direction, muzzle velocity, range finder, wind speed, and weather tracker are some of the major aspects included in the ballistic targeting software system for precise shooting purpose.

Request Free Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/ballistic-targeting-system-software-market-by-product-type

The huge availability of open-source ballistics software to steer the market growth

Large-scale availability of open-source ballistics software for assisting the shooters along with easy access to free software is likely to accelerate the growth trends of the ballistic targeting system software market over the forecast timeline. Apart from this, the blending of Bluetooth and wireless systems with ballistic targeting system software is likely to open new vistas of growth for the industry during the forecast timespan.

Moreover, the performance of the firearm has enhanced due to the use of the ballistic targeting system software. The software helps the user in comparing trajectory with other parameters and then taking an informed shot. In addition to this, the software helps the shooter to accurately predict the location of the moving object.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/ballistic-targeting-system-software-market-by-product-type

Standalone application for firing solution to dominate the product type segment

Standalone application for firing solution segment accrued revenue worth nearly USD 12,870 thousand in 2018 and will make the highest contributions towards the market in terms of revenue during the forecast timeframe. Moreover, the segment is also predicted to register highest CAGR from 2019 to 2027. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the massive demand for the standalone application for firing solutions across the globe.

Mobile segment to contribute majorly towards the overall market share

The growth of the mobile segment can be attributed to the easy availability of the mobile application for ballistics calculation at low costs. The mobile segment accounted for nearly 40% of the overall market share in 2018.

Browse the full “Ballistic Targeting System Software Market By Product Type (Standalone Application For Firing Solution and Application For Managing Applied Ballistic Embedded Device), By Device Type (Mobile, Desktop, and Embedded Device), and By Vertical (Professional Shooters and Military Services): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/ballistic-targeting-system-software-market-by-product-type

North America to dominate the regional market growth over the forecast period

North America is set to lead the overall market revenue share during the forecast timeline. The regional market growth can be credited to escalating usage of the ballistic targeting system software by the hunters as well as the professional shooters in the region.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is predicted to record the fastest growth rate of nearly 5% over the forecast timeline.

Some of the key players in the ballistic targeting system software market include Recreational Software, Inc., Remington Arms Company, LLC, Sierra Bullets, SITELITE Mag Laser Boresighters, Sniper Tools Design Company, SWAROVSKI OPTIK, Nosler Inc., Nielsen-Kellerman Co., Applied Ballistics, Dexadine, Inc., Horus Vision, LLC, JBM Ballistics, Kennedy Development, LLC, Lex Talus Corporation, Nikon Inc., and Patagonia Ballistics.

Request customized copy of report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/ballistic-targeting-system-software-market-by-product-type

This report segments the ballistic targeting system software market as follows:

Global Ballistic Targeting System Software Market: By Product Type Segment Analysis

Standalone Application For Firing Solution

Application For Managing Applied Ballistic Embedded Device

Global Ballistic Targeting System Software Market: By Device Type Segment Analysis

Mobile

Desktop

Embedded Device

Global Ballistic Targeting System Software Market: By Vertical Segment Analysis

Professional Shooters

Military Services

Global Ballistic Targeting System Software Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal – 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald