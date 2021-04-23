Size of Automated Patient Appointment Reminder Software Market Will Reach to USD 126 Million By 2027

Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Automated Patient Appointment Reminder Software Market By Communication Type (Call, Email, and Text/SMS), By Deployment (Cloud-Based and On-Premise), By Application (Physiotherapy, Preventive Care & Follow Up Care for Chronic Conditions, Diagnosis & Imaging, and Others), and By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”.

According to the report, the global automated patient appointment reminder software market was valued at approximately USD 56 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 126 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 9.5% between 2019 and 2027.

Automated patient appointment reminder software offers patients with a web portal that helps them to schedule or fix appointments along with helping them track & manage the appointments. It possesses numerous features like view calendars, customize schedules, enforce rules, and print schedules & forms.

Breakthroughs in healthcare technology to boost market growth

Consistent technological progress & up-gradation witnessed in the healthcare sector will proliferate the market demand during the forecast timeframe. Today, electronic health records (EHRs) have replaced manual data storage methods like paper records. These EHRs assist and support medical billing activities as well as appointment schedulers, thereby easing the workflow and minimizing the error probability in the patient data.

Moreover, the rise in the use of smartphones and technological breakthroughs are few of the key factors supporting the growth of the automated patient appointment reminder software market. In addition to this, the massive need for improving hospital performance and saving the time of the patients is expected to open new vistas of growth for the industry players over the forecast timeline. Automated patient appointment reminder software provides timely analysis of myriad business events to enhance the productivity of the hospital staff. It is used in booking appointments in beauty salons and spas. Nonetheless, breach of data privacy can hinder market growth over the forecast period.

On-premise segment to account for sizeable market revenue share

On-premise segment is expected to make notable contributions towards the overall market revenue share during the forecast period. The on-premise deployment is preferred in various clinics and hospitals for effectively handling as well as maintaining confidential data. Apart from this, it also facilitates secured messaging for appointment scheduling along with sending of reminders to patients. All these aforementioned factors will steer the expansion of the market.

Preventive care & follow-up care for chronic conditions to dominate the application landscape

The preventive care & follow-up care for chronic conditions segment, which amassed a major revenue share of the market in 2018, is set to record the highest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast timeline. The growth of the segment can be credited to a rise in the number of chronic ailments including cancer and heart diseases in patients. Apart from this, the rise in the use of smartphones among the patient population can be helpful in reminding them of their scheduled appointments with a physician, thereby further bolstering the segmental growth

Hospitals to lead the end-user segment in terms of revenue

The growth of the hospitals segment can be credited to technological breakthroughs along with the bulge in the number of hospital establishments globally. Apart from this, the adoption of automated patient appointment reminder software such as health e-messaging systems for facilitating effective patient-staff communication will further drive the segmental growth during the forecast timeframe.

North America to dominate the overall market growth

North American market held revenue worth nearly USD 21 millionin 2018. The growth of the market can be credited to high cases of chronic disorders along with technological breakthroughs witnessed in the healthcare sector.

Key players involved in the automated patient appointment reminder software industry includes Apptoto, SimplyBook.me, Mend, Deployment reach, Inc., Demandforce, Inc., West Corporation, AdvancedMD, Inc., PracticeMojo, Henry Schein Medical Systems, Inc., Appointfix, Lumeon, Inc., Bizmatics, Inc., Shoura Business Group, Cliniconex, Stericycle, Inc., Practical Dental Deployments LLC, RevSpring Payments, Inc., Weave, and Kareo, Inc.

This report segments the automated patient appointment reminder software market as follows:

Global Automated Patient Appointment Reminder Software Market: By Communication Type Segment Analysis

Call

Email

Text/SMS

Global Automated Patient Appointment Reminder Software Market: By Deployment Segment Analysis

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Global Automated Patient Appointment Reminder Software Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Physiotherapy

Preventive Care & Follow Up Care for Chronic Conditions

Diagnosis & Imaging

Others

Global Automated Patient Appointment Reminder Software Market: By End- User Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Automated Patient Appointment Reminder Software Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald