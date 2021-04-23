Size of Airport Logistics Systems Market Will Reach to USD 17,138 Million By 2027

Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Airport Logistics Systems Market By Components (Software, Hardware, and Services), By Product Type (Airport Baggage Handling Systems and Air Cargo Management Systems), and By Application (International Airport and Domestic Airport): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”.

According to the report, the global airport logistics systems market was valued at approximately USD 7,138 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 17,138 million by 2027, at a CAGR of around 10.2% between 2019 and 2027.

Airport logistics systems include services like airport logistics software, air cargo systems, and freight information systems. It covers a myriad range of services that help in improving the efficacy of the airport services along with making them seamless.

Increase in the world trading activities to boost the market expansion

The airport logistics system market is predicted to witness a humungous surge over the forecast timeline due to flourishing trade activities along with rapid globalization generating the demand for advanced logistics systems at airports.

Moreover, the availability of cost-effective airline services has resulted in rise in the number of air travelers. Apart from this, the rise in air cargo has forced the airport authorities to establish modern logistics systems. Additionally, acceptance of IoT, launching of new air freight security & transport systems, and expansion in communication systems will further boost the market growth trends. Apparently, the use of blockchain technology in freight management, demand for green freight, and launching of technologies like cloud computing & big data analytics will embellish the market scope over the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, high deployment, maintenance, and operational costs can inhibit the expansion of the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Software segment to make major contributions towards the overall market share

Software segment, which contributed nearly 47% of the overall market share in 2017, is slated to substantially drive the growth of the airport logistics systems market over the forecast timeline. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the ability of the software component to resist the cyber-attacks by proficiently identifying as well as rectifying them through the use of new techniques.

Airport baggage handling systems to lead the product type segment

The growth of the segment can be attributed to the massive demand for sorting devices and conveyors in the airport logistics due to rise in the number of airport travelers, modernization of airport facilities, rapid digitization of airport services, and mechanization of conveyor belt systems.

North America to dominate the overall market revenue share

The thrust in the expansion of the airport logistics systems market in North America can be credited to the robust demand for effective airport infrastructure facilities, high need of proficient warehouse management activities for handling air cargo, rise in the air freight traffic, and growing necessity of mobile air baggage systems. The U.S. is projected to make major contributions towards the revenue of the North American airport logistics systems market during the forecast timespan.

Some of the key players in airport logistics systems market include Beumer Group, Daifuku, Kale Logistics Solutions, PSI Logistics, Unitechnik, Vanderlande Industries B.V., ALS Logistics Solutions, BRINOR International Shipping & Forwarding Ltd., IBS Software, LODIGE Industries GmbH, Unisys, Siemens AG, and J.Schmalz GmbH.

This report segments the airport logistics systems market as follows:

Global Airport Logistics Systems Market: By Components Segment Analysis

Software

Hardware

Services

Global Airport Logistics Systems Market: By Product Type Segment Analysis

Airport Baggage Handling Systems

Air Cargo Management Systems

Global Airport Logistics Systems Market: By Application Segment Analysis

International Airport

Domestic Airport

Global Airport Logistics Systems Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

