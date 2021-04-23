MRO Software Market in aviation by Solution (Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Solution, Point Solution), Deployment (Cloud Based, On Premises)– Global Forecast to 2022

The Global MRO Software Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. The report contains 164 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The MRO Software Market in aviation is estimated at USD 4.08 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 4.93 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.85% from 2017 to 2022. This report spread across 164 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 107 Tables and 32 Figures is now available in this research.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Premium Insights Market Overview Industry Trends MRO Software Market in Aviation, By Solution MRO Software Market in Aviation, By Deployment MRO Software Market in Aviation, By End User MRO Software Market in Aviation, By Region Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

Based on Solution, the ERP segment is estimated to lead the MRO software market in aviation in 2017.Demand for integrated ERP solutions by MROs and airlines is driving the growth of this segment, as MROs and airlines are focusing on the complete digitalization of their operations through the implementation of ERP solutions. The ERP segment is further segmented into maintenance management, operations management, and business management.

The MRO Software Market in aviation in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period The MRO software market in aviation in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth from 2017 to 2022. This growth can be attributed to the increase in aircraft production and deliveries in the Asia Pacific region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 25%,and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C Level – 75% and Manager Level – 25%

By Region: Asia – 45%, Europe – 30%, North America – 20%,and RoW – 5%

Research Coverage:

The Research study segments the MRO software market in aviation based on solution (enterprise resource planning and point solution), end user (original equipment manufacturers, maintenance, repair, and overhaul companies and airlines), deployment (cloud based and on premises software solutions). These segments and subsegments are mapped across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding the key factors influencing the growth of the MRO software market in aviation (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges).

Target Audience for MRO Software Market: MRO Software Developers, Airline Operators, MROs, OEMs, Government and Certification Bodies.

Top Companies profiled in the MRO Software Market include are AerData (A Boeing subsidiary) (US), HCL Technologies (India), IBM Corporation (US), IFS (Sweden), Oracle Corporation (US), Ramco Systems (India), Rusada (Switzerland). SAP (Germany), Swiss Aviation Software (Switzerland), and Trax (US)

