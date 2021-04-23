Global Breast Implants with Focus on Breast Augmentation & Breast Reconstruction Market 2023: Know The Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations

The report titled “Global Breast Implants Market with Focus on Breast Augmentation & Breast Reconstruction: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023)”, provides an in-depth analysis of the global breast implants market by value, by product, by shape, by texture, by application, by end-user, by region, etc. The report also provides a regional analysis of the breast implants market, including the following regions: North America (the US & Rest of North America), Europe, Asia Pacific (China & Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the North America, Europe and Asia Pacific breast implants market by product, by application and by texture.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global breast implants market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global breast implants market is highly dominated with few major market players operating worldwide. The manufacturers of breast implants produce different types of breast implants for different purposes and applications. Further, key players of the breast implants market are Allergan plc, Johnson & Johnson (Mentor Worldwide LLC), GC Aesthetics plc, Sientra, Inc. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Country Coverage: North America (The US & Rest of North America), Europe, Asia Pacific (China & Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Company Coverage:

Allergan plc

Johnson & Johnson (Mentor Worldwide LLC)

GC Aesthetics plc

Sientra, Inc.

Breast implantation is the most popular aesthetic surgery among women, to change the size and shape of women’s breasts. For the breast implantation, breast implants are placed under the breast tissue for the expansion of breast size and for the reconstruction of breast tissue. The main purpose of breast implants is to enlarge breasts that are naturally small; to restore breast size after pregnancy, surgery & weight loss; and to replace the breast tissue that is removed due to breast cancer.

There are various risks and complications associated with breast implants, including infection, chronic breast pain and tenderness, breast or nipple numbness, capsular contracture, breakage and leakage, necrosis, arthritis and joint pain, cognitive impairment, cosmetic dissatisfaction and metal poisoning due to platinum exposure.

Breast implants have two major applications: Breast Augmentation (aims to enlarge the size, shape or volume of the breasts) and Breast Reconstruction (aims to restore one or both breasts to near normal shape, symmetry and size). Breast implants have a long history with continuously evolving new generation breast implants. The breast implants market can be segmented on the basis of product, shape, application, texture and end-user.

The global breast implants market has increased significantly during the years 2017-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023 tremendously. The breast implants market is expected to increase due to rising female population, a growing number of breast augmentation procedures, increasing prevalence of breast cancer, escalating healthcare spending, rise in the number of women in workforce, surge in the disposable income, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as side effects and risk associated with the breast implant procedures, high cost of breast implants, threat of counterfeit breast implants, etc. http://www.marketreportsonline.com/787582-toc.html.

Major Points from Table of Contents Provided in Breast Implants Market with Focus on Breast Augmentation & Breast Reconstruction:

Executive Summary

Introduction

2.1 Breast Implants: An Overview

2.2 Breast Implants Segmentation: An Overview

Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Breast Implants Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Breast Implants Market: Product Analysis

3.3 Global Breast Implants Market: Shape Analysis

3.4 Global Breast Implants Market: Texture Analysis

3.5 Global Breast Implants Market: Application Analysis

3.6 Global Breast Implants Market: End-user Analysis

Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Breast Implants Market: An Analysis

4.2 Europe Breast Implants Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia Pacific Breast Implants Market: An Analysis

4.4 Latin America Breast Implants Market: An Analysis

4.5 Middle East & Africa Breast Implants Market: An Analysis

Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.2 Challenges

5.3 Market Trends

Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Breast Implants Players by Market Share

6.2 Global Breast Implants Market Players by Product Categories

6.3 Global Breast Implants Market Players by Complication Data

6.4 Global Breast Implants Market Players by Breast Implant Illness Data

6.5 The US Silicone Breast Implants Players by Market Share

6.6 Korea Breast Implants Players by Market Share

Company Profiles

