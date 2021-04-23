Drone Analytics Market by Industry (Agriculture & Forestry, Construction, Insurance, Mining & Quarrying, Utility, Telecommunication, Oil & Gas, Transportation, Scientific Research)- Global Forecast to 2022

According to Market Study Report, Drone Analytics Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Drone Analytics Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Drone Analytics Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1410884

Top Companies profiled in the Drone Analytics Market:

BAE Systems (UK) Harris (US) Raytheon (US) Northrop Grumman (Germany) Lockheed Martin (US) Boeing (US)

The Drone Analytics Market is projected to grow from US$ 1.57 Billion in 2017 to US$ 5.41 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 28.11% from 2017 to 2022. This report spread across 149 Pages, Profiling 13 Companies and Supported with 82 Tables and 35 Figures is now available in this research.

Based on Application, the thermal detection segment is estimated to lead the drone analytics market in 2017. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for analytical solutions for thermal detection from industries, such as oil & gas, construction, agriculture, mining & quarrying.

Ask for Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1410884

Based on Industry, the agriculture & forestry segment is estimated to lead the drone analytics market in 2017. This can be attributed to the growing need for analytical solutions in the agriculture sector for various applications.

North America is expected to lead the drone analytics market in 2017.

The North America region is estimated to lead the drone analytics market in 2017. Countries in this region include the US and Canada. The demand for analytical solutions by various industries and increasing funding in drone analytics companies are expected to fuel the growth of the drone analytics market.

Research Coverage:

The Study segments the drone analytics market based on application (thermal detection, geo location tagging, aerial monitoring, ground exploration, volumetric calculations, 3d modelling, and others),industry (agriculture & forestry, construction, insurance, mining & quarrying, utility, telecommunication, oil & gas, transportation, scientific research, others), type (on-premises and on-demand), and solution (end to end solutions and point solutions),and maps these segments and sub segments across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Inquire more @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1410884

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald