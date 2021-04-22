Psoriasis Drugs Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2023)

The Business Research Company’s Psoriasis Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global psoriasis market was valued at about $30.13 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $46.57 billion at a CAGR of 11.5% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the psoriasis drugs market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The psoriasis drugs market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The psoriasis drugs market consists of sales of psoriasis drugs. Psoriasis is a persistent skin disorder which causes distress and pain through patches of abnormal skin. Psoriasis can be caused due to injuries to skin, medications, genetics, infection, diet, weather, etc. The drugs vary depending on the severity of the infection and provide relief from infections. Examples of drugs in the psoriasis market include Clobetasol (Temovate), triamcinolone (Aristocort), fluocinolone (Synalar), and betamethasone (Diprolene).

Major players in the psoriasis drugs market are AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis, Eli Lilly and Company and Celgene Corporation.

The rise in the prevalence of psoriasis patients is driving the Psoriasis market. Psoriasis is caused due to immune system, genetics and environment. The rise in psoriasis patients in the past few years can be mainly attributed to climate change, stress and unhealthy lifestyle. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), psoriasis had affected at least 100 million individuals worldwide in 2016.

The high cost of psoriasis therapy is a restraint for the psoriasis market. According to a study conducted by JAMA Dermatology in 2019, the typical psoriasis treatments with biologics are very costly, ranging between $10,000 and $25,000 per year. The high cost is because patent protections are preventing many alternative drugs.

