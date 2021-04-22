Peptide Synthesis Market to Grow at 6.5% CAGR to 2023

The Global Peptide Synthesis Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. The report contains 135 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Peptide Synthesis Market is projected to reach US$ 426.4 Million by 2023 from US$ 310.5 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. This report spread across 135 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 92 Tables and 29 Figures is now available in this research.

Get Free Sample report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1574238 .

Top Companies profiled in the Peptide Synthesis Market include are GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), AAPPTec (US), Bachem (Switzerland), AnaSpec (US), Biotage (Sweden), CEM Corporation (US), Gyros Protein Technologies (Sweden), Advanced ChemTech (US), Merck KGAA (Germany) and New England Peptide (US).

By Technology, the peptide synthesis market is segmented into solid-phase, liquid-phase, and hybrid & recombinant technology. Solid-phase synthesis is associated with a number of advantages, such as ease of operation, easy purification, short production cycles, high-level automation, and synthesis capabilities of long peptides in small quantities of amino acids. Such advantages are expected to drive the adoption of solid-phase synthesis.

By End User, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations , and academic and research institutes. The contract development and manufacturing organizations segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for cost-effective peptide synthesis services in drug development activities and life science research is driving the growth of this segment.

Avail Discount at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1574238 .

“North America is projected to have the largest market share during the forecast period (2018-2023)”

North America dominated the peptide synthesis market in 2017, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the peptide synthesis market. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing investments in the development of structure-based drug designs, and growing research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the region.

Target Audience for Peptide Synthesis Market:

Biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies Market research and consulting firms Venture capitalists and investors Research & development companies Contract research organizations (CROs) Academic research institutes Government institutes

Research Coverage:

The Peptide Synthesis Market in this report is segmented by product, technology, end user, and regions. It provides detailed information regarding major factors influencing the growth market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges). The study tracks and analyzes competitive developments (such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, geographical expansions, and R&D activities) and strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies in the peptide synthesis market

#More information about Knowledge Store Subscription @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/knowledge-store-subscription?utm_source=Paid&utm_medium=Sudam&utm_campaign=Knowledge%20Store%20Subscription

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald