Military Navigation Market by Platform (Ammunition, Aviation, Ground, Marine, Unmanned Vehicle, Space), – Global Forecast to 2023

Top Players profiled in the Military Navigation Market include are L3 Technologies (US), Esterline (US), GE Aviation (US), Honeywell International (US), Moog (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Raytheon (US), Rockwell Collins (US), Trimble (US), KVH Industries (US), Safran (France), Cobham (UK), Garmin (Switzerland), Thales (France), and IAI (Israel).

The Military Navigation Market is projected to grow from US$ 8.87 Billion in 2018 to US4 12.07 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.36% from 2018 to 2023. This report spread across 154 Pages, Profiling 16 Companies and Supported with 76 Tables and 46 Figures is now available in this research.

Based on Platform, the ammunition segment dominated the military navigation market in 2017 due to the increase in demand for military navigation systems for missiles and rockets from militaries. For instance, Hydra-70 rockets can be fired from a variety of rotary and fixed-wing platforms, including the US Army’s Apache, the US Marine Corps’ Cobra attack helicopters, and F-16s.

Based on Component, the hardware segment dominated the military navigation market in 2017. This is attributed to the increasing number of military operations, increasing investments in defense equipment, and increasing government defense budgets across the globe.

Among Regions, Europe is estimated to lead the military navigation market in 2018. Countries in this region include the UK, Russia, Germany, France, and Italy, among others. The presence of some of the major market players, such as Safran (France), Cobham (UK), Garmin (Switzerland), and Thales (France), and the large number of military missiles deliveries in this region have contributed to the growth of the military navigation market in Europe.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, Others – 40%

By Region: North America –45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, RoW – 5%

