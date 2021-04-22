Flavors and Fragrances Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook | Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2023

The exclusive study on “Global Flavors & Fragrances Market” research reports published research report on added by leading provider ReportsnReports.com

The global flavor and fragrance market value is expected to reach US$28.37 billion in 2023, rising at a CAGR of 2.76% for the period 2019-2023. The growth in the market is anticipated to be driven by various factors such as increasing gross national income, rapid urbanization, rising global population, increasing demand for packaged food and increasing middle class population. The growth of the market is also expected to be challenged by various determinants like rising prices of raw materials, constantly changing demand by consumers and numerous barriers to entry. There are certain trends and developments such as various product launches, rising consciousness about healthy and ethical products, changing consumer decision trends, rising market of cosmetic products and increasing demand for natural flavors & fragrances as the living standards of the people improve.

The market is broadly divided into two categories: Flavor and Fragrance. The Fragrance market is further categorized into following sub segments: soaps & detergents, cosmetics & toiletries, household cleaners & air fresheners and fine fragrances. Also, flavor market is further divided into: beverages, savory, dairy, bakery, confectionary, meat, snacks, and oral hygiene.

Asia is the dominant regional market for flavor and fragrance with the major market share. It holds the largest market value of flavor and fragrance in comparison to other regions. Asia’s flavor and fragrance market is expected to rise further by 2023 due to the rising demand from developing countries like India and China.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global flavor and fragrance market.

The various regions such as Asia, Europe, South America, MEA and Central & North America have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Givaudan SA, IFF, Symrise AG, Robertet SA, Sensient and Takasago) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Flavor and Fragrance Manufacturers

Raw Material Suppliers

End Users (Households & Commercials)

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Flavor & Fragrance Market: An Introduction

1.2 Flavor & Fragrance Market by Types

1.3 Industry Supply Chain

1.4 Consumers of Flavors and Fragrance

1.5 Inputs and Expertise

Global Flavor & Fragrance Market Analysis

2.1 Global Flavor & Fragrance Market Forecast by Value

2.2 Global Flavor and Fragrance Market by Volume

2.3 Global Flavor & Fragrance Market Forecast by Volume

2.4 Global Flavor & Fragrance Market Value by Category

2.5 Global Flavor & Fragrance Market Volume by Category

2.6 Global Flavor & Fragrance Market by Region

Global Flavor Market Analysis

3.1 Global Flavor Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Global Flavor Market by Volume

3.3 Global Flavor Market Forecast by Volume

3.4 Global Flavor Market by Application

3.5 Global Flavor Market by Region

Global Fragrance Market Analysis

4.1 Global Fragrance Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Global Fragrance Market by Volume

4.3 Global Fragrance Market Forecast by Volume

4.4 Global Fragrance Market by Application

4.5 Global Fragrance Market by Region

Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Asia Flavor & Fragrance Market

5.2 Central & North America Flavor & Fragrance Market Forecast by Value

5.3 Europe Flavor & Fragrance Market Forecast by Value

5.4 South America Flavor & Fragrance Market Forecast by Value

5.5 MEA Flavor & Fragrance Market Forecast by Value

Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.2 Market Trends

6.3 Challenges

Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Market

7.2 Asia

7.3 South East Asia

Company Profiles

