Command and Control Systems Market by Platform (Airborne C2, Land C2, Maritime C2, Space C2), Solution (C2 Hardware, C2 Software, C2 Services)- Global Forecast to 2022

The Command and Control Systems Market is estimated at USD 29.10 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 35.65 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.15% from 2017 to 2022. This report spread across 206 Pages, Profiling 19 Companies and Supported with 116 Tables and 60 Figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Command and Control Systems Market include are Lockheed Martin (US), Raytheon (US), Rockwell Collins (US), General Dynamics (US), BAE Systems (UK),Thales (France), Leonardo (Italy), SAAB (Sweden), Elbit Systems (Israel), Systematic (Denmark), and Northrop Grumman (US), among others. Other players in the market include Honeywell (US), Motorola Solutions (US), Siemens (Germany), Cisco Systems (US), and Alstom (France).

Commercial applications are segmented into critical infrastructure, transportation, industrial, and others. The critical infrastructure sector is a major contributor to the growth of the commercial segment. These systems are installed in power plants, offshore oil & gas installations, and research labs. Traffic management and signaling in transportation systems have found wide usage of these systems in railway Communication Based Train Control (CBTC), Air Traffic Management (ATM), and Vessel Traffic Management (VTM) which are the highest-growing applications.

The Airborne segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the command and control systems market. The growth in usage of various UAVs in modern warfare systems for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions are expected to lead to the growth of the airborne command and control systems market.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share in the command and control systems market, by region during the forecast period. Countries in this region include the US and Canada. The North American command and control systems market is mainly driven by the high defense spending on various C4ISR systems. Due to threats from terrorism, countries in the region are spending on homeland security applications.

