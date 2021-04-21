Wireless Power Transmission Market 2020-2026 | Consumer Electronics Sector Govern The Industry By Energous, WiTricity, Fulton Innovations, Humavox, Murata Manufacturing, Wi-Charge

Worldwide market research report on the “Wireless Power Transmission Market” is an all-inclusive study of the business sectors up-to-date frameworks, industry enrichment drivers, and manacles. It provides futuristic market prospects in terms of the upcoming years. The report additionally drafts a survey of minor and full-scale factors charging for the new candidates in the market and the ones as of now in the market along with a systematic value chain exploration.

The Wireless Power Transmission market is expected to grow worth of USD +11 Billion and at a CAGR of +24% over forecast period 2020-2026.

Wireless power transmission is a procedure that occurs in a system, where power source transmits electromagnetic energy to electric load with no wires. This wireless transmission transmits power to remote locations. Wireless power transmission has great demand in the consumer electronics, for example laptop, tablets, smartphones and other devices. Application of wireless power transmission in the consumer electronics has contributed to the evolution of this market.

Top Key Players:

Energous, WiTricity, Fulton Innovations, Humavox, Murata Manufacturing, Wi-Charge, Ossia, Inc., UBeam, PowerbyProxi and Philips

Demand for wireless power transmission is compelled by its advantage in terms of elimination of cables, while given that clutter-free charging. The advantage is especially driving the development of consumer electronics devices that can be wirelessly charged. Growing need for battery powered equipment has resulted in the progression of the wireless power transmission market.

Expanding number of applications of the wireless charging technology in health care and industrial sectors is predicted to help companies expand their product portfolio in the near future. Implementation of the technology in medical scanning devices, implanted medical devices (IMDs), and hearing aids in the health care sector is valued to provide beneficial growth opportunities to the wireless power transmission market in the near future. Advances are required to overcome the range obstruction in inductive, magnetic resonance, and RF technologies.

Wireless Power Transmission Market: Segmentation Overview—

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Health Care

Automotive

Industrial

Others

By Technology:

Inductive Coupling

Resonant Inductive Coupling

Capacitive Coupling

Others (Microwave, Laser Beam, Radio Frequency, etc.)

European market is predictable to grow over the projection period as the region being one of the early adopters of this technology and wireless power transmission is specially used in electric vehicles and wearable electronics, hence it is anticipated to boost the Wireless Power Transmission Market. Remarkable growth in consumer electronics market in countries such as South Korea and Japan is driving the wireless power transmission industry.

