Soaring Demand Drives Ammonium Dimolybdate (ADM) Market Growth During the Forecast Period, 2019-2027
The global Ammonium Dimolybdate (ADM) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Ammonium Dimolybdate (ADM) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Ammonium Dimolybdate (ADM) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Ammonium Dimolybdate (ADM) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Ammonium Dimolybdate (ADM) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
GTP
Molibdenos y Metales S.A.
Climax Molybdenum Company
Wyssmont Company
Rubamin
Jinduicheng Molybdenum Group
China Molybdenum
Taizhou Anda Nonferrous Metals
Henan Energy and Chemical Industry Group
Sichuan S.Y Moly Technology
Jiangsu Dongtai Fengfeng
Kunming Titan Technology
Taizhou Best Molybdenum Products
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Purity: 99%
Purity: 98%
Others
Segment by Application
Dyes and Pigments
Catalysts
Electroplating
Fertilizers
Others
Each market player encompassed in the Ammonium Dimolybdate (ADM) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Ammonium Dimolybdate (ADM) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
