Prebiotics Market 2020-2026 By Leading Players: Sensus, Jarrow, Cargill Inc., Beneo-Orafti SA, GTC Nutrition, Weetabix, Clasado Ltd.

Prebiotics are fibers that provide a necessary feed source for the necessary bacteria which contribute to the well-being of the colon, which are found in the human gut. Prebiotics are found in natural foods such as bananas, wheat bran, onions, leek, garlic, and food products such as cereals, table spreads, breads, biscuits, and yogurts. They help in maintaining the well-being of the human body and are thus, increasingly appealing to the health conscious population.

Top Key Players:

Sensus, Jarrow, Cargill Inc., Beneo-Orafti SA, GTC Nutrition, Weetabix, Clasado Ltd., Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Kraft Foods, Inc., Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Stonyfield Farm, Solvay Pharmaceuticals SA, Beghin Meiji, Roquette America, Inc., Royal Cosun, Parmalat S.p.A., and FrieslandCampina Domo

The increasing use of prebiotics in animal feed to enhance the overall health and metabolism of animals is expected to result in a significant growth of the market worldwide. Prebiotics are used in cattle feed to improve their digestion, performance, and immune system. Other factors augmenting the growth of the market are the rising use of prebiotics in poultry feed to improve productivity and growing dependence on animals as a source of protein.

Across the globe, different regions such as China, America, Africa, Japan, Asia Pacific, and India are considered to give a gist about the outline of different top-level industries. Different surveys are aggregated from various industry experts and case studies that are responsible for the growth of the Prebiotics Market.

