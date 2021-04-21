Permanent Magnets Market 2020: Global Industry Trends, Regional Overview, Future Growth, Market Share, Revenue, Size, Share, and Forecast Outlook 2025

The global permanent magnet market report offers an in-depth market overview and offers market definition and complete analysis of market drivers, restraints, and current key trends. The report also covers detailed segmentation of permanent magnet market by type, application, and region. These sections cover the global permanent magnet market on the basis of numerous factors such as the present scenario of the market and future forecasts. This report also delivers region-wise data of local and global companies.

Request sample copy of Permanent Magnet Market at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/548

The objective of this report is to analyses market sizes of different countries and segments in recent years and to predict the values to the upcoming years. This report is specially designed to incorporate both quantitative and qualitative aspects of the market within each of the countries and regions involved in the report. Moreover, the study also covers the comprehensive information about the major aspects such as driving factors, challenges, major key players which will outline the future growth of the market.

The global permanent magnet market size is projected to grow 36.44 US$ billion at a recorded CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. Increasing automotive industries, growing adoption of end-user industries, rising demand for modernization and development and efficiency & miniaturization of infrastructure are major factors driving the permanent magnet market growth.

Read details of the report at: https://adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/permanent-magnets-market

Changing costs of raw material and huge Research & Development investments are likely to restrain the global permanent magnet market growth. However, technological innovations in permanent magnets and growing demand for magnets in a hybrid electric vehicle are anticipated to offer productive market opportunities. High quality control in developing regions is likely to challenge the global permanent magnet market growth.

The global permanent magnet market segmentation is done on the basis of type, application, and geographical regions. Based on the type, the market is classified as ferrite magnets, alnico magnets, samarium cobalt magnets, neodymium iron boron magnets, and others. In between theses, the Neodymium iron boron magnet type is dominated with largest global permanent magnet market share, owing to the huge acceptance of neodymium iron boron magnets in electronics because of its special properties such as remanence, high coercivity, and heat resistance. On the basis of application, the permanent magnet market is sub-segmented into automotive, aerospace & defense, environment & energy, consumer electronics, medical technology, general industrial, and others. Among these, the automotive segment is anticipated to develop at the fastest growing rate over the prediction period, due to the huge adoption of the permanent magnet in automotive industries.

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is one of the most dominant regions for the highest global permanent magnet market share. The growing demand for a permanent magnet is basically driven by the developing country China, which is the main manufacturing hub for a number of industries such as electronic and automotive. North American and European region will have moderate global permanent magnet market growth due to a large number of manufacturing industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Adams Magnetic Products Co.Inc.

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

Earth-Panda Advance Magnetic Material Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Ningbo Yunsheng Co., Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

TDK Corporation

Tokyo Denki Kagaku Kogyo K.K.

Yantai Zhenghai Magnetic Materials Co., Ltd.

The global permanent magnet market is highly fragmented due to the existence of a huge number of vendors across various regions. These major vendors have adopted several inorganics as well as organic growth strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, expansions, partnerships, joint ventures, and others to continue their position in the market.

Key segments of the global permanent magnets market

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

Ferrite

Neo (NdFeB)

SmCO

Alnico

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

Automotive

Electronics

Energy generation

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

North America

S.

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Rest of the World

Some Points from TOC:

Executive Summary Research Methodology Market Outlook Global Permanent Magnets Market Overview, By Product Global Permanent Magnets Market Overview, By Application Global Permanent Magnets Market Overview, By Region Company Profiles

Enquire more details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/548

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 972-362-8199/ +91 9665341414

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald