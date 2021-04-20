Size of Dental Periodontics Market Will Reach to USD 32,712 Million By 2027

Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Dental Periodontics Market By Type (Mild Periodontics and Advanced Periodontics), By Periodontal Treatments & Procedures (Non-Surgical Treatments, Laser Treatment, Regenerative Procedures, GumGraft Surgery, Dental Implants, Antimicrobial Therapy, Periodontal Plastic Surgery Procedures, Periodontal Pocket Reduction Procedures, and Dental Crown Lengthening Procedures), By End-User (Dental Laboratories, Dental Clinics, Dental Hospital, and Others), and By Product (Scalpels, Optical Systems, Surgical Instruments, Sutures, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”.

According to the report, the global dental periodontics market was valued at approximately USD 13,703 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 32,712 by 2027, at a CAGR of around 10.3% between 2019 and 2027.

Periodontal diseases are infections of the gums, periodontal ligaments, and alveolar bone. In the initial stage of periodontitis, the infection affects the gums. In more severe disease forms, all of the tissues are involved. Non-surgical treatments, laser treatment, pocket reduction procedures, dental implants, regenerative procedures, gum graft surgery, dental crown lengthening, and plastic surgery procedures are key treatments that come under dental periodontics.

Request Free Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/dental-periodontics-market-by-type-mild-periodontics-and

Occurrence of oral ailments to steer the market growth

Oral diseases affect individuals throughout their life and cause pain and discomfort while proving fatal to the life of the patient. Moreover, the growing occurrence of oral ailments among the geriatric population base is predicted to produce awareness about dental insurance among the aged population prone to recurrent dental treatment needed for oral problems. All these aspects are likely to steer the growth of the dental periodontics industry over the forecast timeline.

Moreover, thriving medical tourism activities across the globe are likely to create lucrative growth avenues for the dental periodontics industry during the period 2019 to 2027. Nonetheless, inappropriate food habits giving rise to periodontal ailments will also steer the market growth trends. However, high dental treatment costs are likely to inhibit the surge of dental periodontics industry over the forecast timeline.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/dental-periodontics-market-by-type-mild-periodontics-and

Advanced periodontitis to dominate the type segment over the forecast period

The advanced periodontitis segment, which accounted for nearly 70% of the overall market share in 2018, is likely to contribute majorly towards the overall market revenue by 2027. The rise in the aging population susceptible to the periodontitis disease along with wrong food habits as well as delay in diagnosis of tooth disorders or gingivitis will spur the growth of the segment during the forecast timeline.

Non-Surgical treatments to dominate the overall market revenue share

Non-surgical treatments segment is predicted to accrue revenue of nearly USD 22,000 million by 2027. The growth of this periodontal treatments & procedures segment can be accredited to the huge advancement in the dentistry technology boosting the trend of non-surgical treatments. Furthermore, the introduction of innovative methods & testing tools for diagnosing periodontal ailments has brought a paradigm shift in the utilization of invasive methods for gingivitis & periodontitis treatments. This is projected to further steer the growth of the segment during the forecast timeframe.

Browse the full “Dental Periodontics Market By Type (Mild Periodontics and Advanced Periodontics), By Periodontal Treatments & Procedures (Non-Surgical Treatments, Laser Treatment, Regenerative Procedures, GumGraft Surgery, Dental Implants, Antimicrobial Therapy, Periodontal Plastic Surgery Procedures, Periodontal Pocket Reduction Procedures, and Dental Crown Lengthening Procedures), By End-User (Dental Laboratories, Dental Clinics, Dental Hospital, and Others), and By Product (Scalpels, Optical Systems, Surgical Instruments, Sutures, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/dental-periodontics-market-by-type-mild-periodontics-and

Dental Hospital to lead the end-user segment

The growth of the segment can be credited to a rise in the number of patients suffering from tooth decay or disorder problems and increase in the geriatric population base susceptible to periodontitis. The dental hospital segment is likely to accrue revenue of nearly USD 4,500 million by 2027.

Surgical instruments to account majorly towards the overall market earnings

The growth of the surgical instruments segment can be attributed to the massive need for removing puss or contaminated blood from the gums of the teeth. Apart from this, the need for cleaning up the tooth decay or inserting chemicals for destroying the germs or bacteria present in the decayed gum or tooth will further propel the segment growth during the forecast timeline.

North America to dominate the regional market growth in terms of revenue

The growth of the regional market can be credited to the large presence of major players in the countries like the U.S. and Canada along with high awareness about dental periodontics among the population of the region.

Key players involved across dental periodontics business include Biolectrics LLC, Western Dental, American Dental Systems, Acharya Periodontics and Dental Implants, Glendale Periodontics & Dental Implants, Pennsylvania Center for Dental Implants & Periodontics, Altura Periodontics, Southern California Periodontics & Implantology, Colgate-Palmolive Company, and Simpladent.

Request customized copy of report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/dental-periodontics-market-by-type-mild-periodontics-and

This report segments the dental periodontics market as follows:

Global Dental Periodontics Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Mild Periodontics

Advanced Periodontics

Global Dental Periodontics Market: By Periodontal Treatments & Procedures Segment Analysis

Non-Surgical Treatments Scaling & Root Planning Adjunctive Therapy Local delivery antimicrobials Systemic antibiotics Host modulation

Laser Treatment

Regenerative Procedures

GumGraft Surgery

Dental Implants Single Tooth Implants Ridge Augmentation Multiple Tooth Implants Full Mouth Implants Sinus Augmentation

Antimicrobial Therapy Antiseptic Mouthwashes Antibiotic Medications Others

Periodontal Plastic Surgery Procedures

Periodontal Pocket Reduction Procedures

Dental Crown Lengthening Procedures

Global Dental Periodontics Market: By End-User Segment Analysis

Dental Laboratories

Dental Clinics

Dental Hospital

Others

Global Dental Periodontics Market: By Product Segment Analysis

Scalpels

Optical Systems

Surgical Instruments

Sutures

Others

Global Dental Periodontics Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal – 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald